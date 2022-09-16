Laois’ Zach Tuohy and Kerry’s Mark O’Connor to feature in next weekend’s AFL Grand Final

Laois’ Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor from Kerry are set to feature in next weekend’s Australian Football League Grand Final after playing key roles for Geelong who hammered the Brisbane Lions 120-49 in today’s preliminary decider.

Before a crowd of 77,677 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – the venue for next Saturday’s decider – Tuohy again starred for the winners finishing with 20 possessions and seven marks.

The 32-year-old has been a pivotal figure in the Geelong defence all season. He is set to make his 250 AFL appearances in the final, just 14 shy of Jim Stynes’ longstanding Irish record of 264.

Classified as a medical substitute, O’Connor didn’t start the game but came on in the third quarter when team-mate Max Holmes sustained a hamstring injury. In the event of Holmes not recovering in time for the final the Dingle native could start.

The second Preliminary final between the Sydney Swans and Collingwood takes place on Saturday.

The AFL Grand Final is arguably the biggest annual one-day event in Australian sport.

This is Geelong’s second appearance in the final in two years. Tuohy and O’Connor both featured in that 2020 decider in which they lost to Richmond.

Ironically, the Brisbane Lions knocked out the defending champions Melbourne last weekend. They have two Irish players, James Madden (Dublin) and Deividas Uosis (Kerry) on their books but neither featured today.

The win for Geelong is a welcome break for them as they had lost four of their last six games at this stage of the competition.

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly is the only Irish player to win an AFL title. He secured a flag when the Sydney Swans triumphed in 2005.