Laois manager Billy Sheehan before the O'Byrne Cup Group B Round 2 match between Meath and Laois at Páirc Tailteann in Navan.

Tonight's scheduled O’Byrne Cup clash between Laois and Carlow has been rained off.

The fixture, due to be played in Stradbally this evening, has fallen victim to the midweek downpours and will now be rescheduled for this weekend. Full details will be confirmed later.

This year’s O’Byrne Cup had already been tarnished by the cancellation of two games pencilled in for this evening, with Louth handing Wexford a walkover and Kildare following suit, unable to fulfil their fixture in Westmeath.

Mickey Harte’s Louth have qualified for a semi-final after beating Kildare last weekend whereas Glenn Ryan’s Lilywhites had no hope of reaching the knockout stages.

Still, with these pre-season tournaments designed to provide matches for counties ahead of the Allianz League, questions have now been raised about their sustainability in a crowded early-season calendar.

On this occasion, however, as O’Moore County officials have confirmed, the weather alone has scuppered tonight’s Laois/Carlow derby and the game will be refixed.