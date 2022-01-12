Laois steam through Meath in Stradbally

Paul Kingston of Laois in action against Donal Keogan of Meath during the O'Byrne Cup Group B match at Stradbally GAA Club in Stradbally, Laois. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Laois got back on track under the Stradbally lights on Wednesday as a first half power show set them on the way to victory over a Meath side that only got going in the second half.

The home side were streets ahead of their opening round performance against Wexford and it showed early on as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead with Mark Barry to the fore.

James Conlan got Meath off the mark in the 11th minute but it was the Laois men who held all the aces in the opening half turning a 0-6 to 0-2 water break lead into a 1-9 to 0-2 half time lead with the goal coming from centre back John O’Loughlin after a shot from distance dipped under the crossbar for a fortunate goal.

Meath were on top in the second half but the gap was always going to be hard to pull back. James Conlon, Cillian O’Sullivan and Thomas O’Reilly all made inroads but the goal or two they craved to get back into it never materialised.

Laois failed to score from the 41st to the 64th minute and in that time Meath got it back to a six point game and it could have been closer had Keith Curtis found the net from close range with seven minutes to go.

Scorers – Laois: M Barry 0-4 (0-1f), J O’Loughlin 1-0, E O’Carroll 0-2 (0-1f), D Bolger (‘45’), G Dillon, B Byrne, P Kingston, K Lillis, S Moore 0-1 each. Meath: T O’Reilly 0-4 (0-3f), J Conlan 0-3, D McEntee 0-1 (mark).

Laois: D Bolger; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, S Moore. Subs: N Corbet for D Bolger (ht), A Campion for A Mohan, D Kavanagh for B Byrne, G Walsh for S Moore (all 48), C Fennessy for P O’Sullivan (52), P Dunne for J Finn (54), R Munnelly for M Barry (62), J Shelly for E O’Carroll (66), C Ugochukwu for G Dillon (70).

Meath: A Colgan; R Clarke, D Keogan, R Ryan; N Kane, G McGowan, D Dixon; M Costello , S McEntee; E Wallace, C O’Sullivan, P Harnan; J Conlan, T O’Reilly, J Wallace. Subs: D McEntee for D Dixon, K Curtis for E Wallace, S O’Fionnagain for J Wallace, J Muldoon for N Kane (all half time), A Kealey for R Ryan (53), E Devine for S McEntee (56).

Referee: Keith O’Brien (Westmeath).