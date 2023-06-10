Laois shock Fermanagh to claim place in Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Laois 1-11 Fermanagh 1-9

Laois goalkeeper Killian Roche saves a late shot during the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final win over Fermanagh at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Laois caused something of an upset in Brewster Park as they defeated 14-man Fermanagh to book their place in the quarter-final of the Tailteann Cup.

The home side produced a laboured performance and Laois enjoyed the better of things as they opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 lead with Evan O’Carroll and Paul Kingston to the fore for the visitors in the opening period.

And it went from bad to worse for the Ernemen in the 33rd minute as they had experienced midfielder Ryan Jones shown a straight red card following an off the ball clash with Damon Larkin as the home side trailed 0-6 to 0-4 at half time.

Fermanagh landed the first four points of the second half – Luke Flanagan and Brandon Horan among the points - to move two in front but a Mark Timmons goal for saw the away side edge back in front.

Fermanagh replied with a Sean Quigley goal, the forward palming in after Ultan Kelm’s shot was saved by Killian as the Ernemen took a 1-8 to 1-7 lead midway through the half.

It was Laois though who were to finish the stronger as Kingston clipped over two frees and Mark Barry also landed two points to leave it 1-11 to 1-9 at the final whistle.

Fermanagh: S McNally; L Flanagan 0-1, C Cullen 0-1, L Cullen; S McGullion 0-2, J Cassidy, D McCusker; R Jones, B Horan 0-1; A Breen, R Lyons 0-3 (1f), R McCaffrey; U Kelm, T McCaffrey, S Quigley 1-0, Subs: G Jones for T McCaffrey (25), C McGee 0-1 for Breen (28), C McShea for Quigley (56), J Largo Elis for MvcCusker (63), C Corrigan for McGullion (70).

Laois: K Roche; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; P Kirwan, M Timmons 1-1, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Murphy 0-1, P Kingston 0-3 (2f), J Finn; M Barry 0-3 (1f, 1m), E O’Carroll 0-3 (1m), E Lowry. Subs: K Swayne for Murphy (55), D Kavanagh for Timmons (59), N Corbet for Finn (73).

Referee: B Judge.