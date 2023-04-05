| 10°C Dublin

Laois see off Longford by 13 points to ease to an opening Leinster MFC win

Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 1

Laois 2-12 Longford 1-2

Laois last won a Leinster MFC in 2007. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

The Laois minor footballers made a winning start to the Leinster Championship against Longford at O'Moore Park.

Conor Gorman's charges enjoyed a 13-point win over a Longford side that kicked 13 wides and went 45 minutes without a score.

