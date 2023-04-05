Laois see off Longford by 13 points to ease to an opening Leinster MFC win

The Laois minor footballers made a winning start to the Leinster Championship against Longford at O'Moore Park.

Conor Gorman's charges enjoyed a 13-point win over a Longford side that kicked 13 wides and went 45 minutes without a score.

In calm conditions, Longford did get the first score after three minutes when Cormac Flynn kicked a free.

Incredibly, though, despite dominating possession for the next 15 minutes, they failed to add to that score for the remainder of the half and 18 minutes of the second.

Laois drew level through Robbie Murphy and then went ahead in the tenth minute via captain Eoin Johnson. Laois failed to score again until the 23rd minute; however, once they did get going, they got on top and fired five points in seven minutes.

Eoin Johnson landed a free and then a point from play. Ennae Byrne did likewise and Evan English also scored as they led 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time.

Evan English kicked the only point of the third quarter and then it looked like game-over with 48 minutes on the clock when Eoin Johnson's shot was blocked and David Donohue reacted first to finish the loose ball to the net.

But the goal actually sparked Longford as they ended their 45-minute scoring drought with a Patrick Mollahan goal and then a point from Cormac Flynn.

But that would be it for them as Laois sub Jamilio Salvador latched onto a pass from Byrne and, with his first touch, shot low to the corner in the 52nd minute.

Points from Ennae Byrne, Tom O'Connell and Evan English followed as Laois won well in the end.

SCORERS – Laois: E Byrne 0-4 (2fs); E Johnson (2fs), E English 0-3 each; D Donohue, J Salvador 1-0 each; R Murphy, T O'Connell 0-1 each. Longford: P Mollahan 1-0; C Flynn 0-2 (1f).

LAOIS – L Conroy; B O’Connor, D McGrath, F O'Sullivan; R Murphy, J Brennan, J Dunne; E Johnson, N Lalor; D Brennan, D Donohue, P Fitzpatrick; E Byrne, F McEvoy-Mullally, E English. Subs: T O'Connell for Dunne (42), J Salvador for Donohue (48), C Hogg for Lalor (53), S Kirby for Fitzpatrick (55), C Buggie for Brennan (58)

LONGFORD – D Egan; R Keogh, P Eivers, A Nugent; J Fitzpatrick, S Egan, T Killian; K Baskett, S Donohue; J Dorr, J Hagan, C Doherty; C Flynn, D Donnelly, P Mollahan. Subs: D Carey for Doherty (37), P Clancy for Fitzpatrick (48), D Vance for Donnelly (53), E Quinn for Flynn (55)

REF – Paddy McDermott