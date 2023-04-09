Laois secure Leinster date with Dublin as luckless Wexford regroup for Tailteann Cup

Leinster SFC Rnd 1: Laois 2-17 Wexford 2-13

Wexford's Ben Brosnan wins a penalty after being fouled by Laois goalkeeper Scott Osborne during the Leinster SFC match at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

In the end, there was no doubt. Laois won this one with a bit to spare, pulling away in the second half in an entertaining contest.