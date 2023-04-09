Laois secure Leinster date with Dublin as luckless Wexford regroup for Tailteann Cup

In the end, there was no doubt. Laois won this one with a bit to spare, pulling away in the second half in an entertaining contest.

This was a game full of long kicking and dash, that even if it didn’t always work was easier on the eye than most games. The dubious prize for Laois’ efforts is a date with Dublin in a fortnight.

Before a ball was kicked, the omens weren’t good for Wexford. Goalkeeper Darragh Brooks was ruled out while Michael Furlong and top scorer Mark Rossiter picked up injuries in the warm-up.

They would also lose highly-rated defender Paudie Hughes in the first half but they’ll have little quibble with the result. They get five weeks to regroup for the Tailteann Cup.

Laois grabbed the first two points of the game with their willingness to kick the ball early on reaping rewards as Mark Barry converted a mark and Evan O’Carroll taking a point when given a brief sight on goal.

But this game see-sawed through the first half and in three devastating minutes, Wexford hit 1-2. 1-1 of that came directly from the Laois kick out with Robbie Brooks palming home after Laois turned over the ball and found themselves outnumbered.

Wexford kept their noses in front for most of the first half while Laois’ cause was hampered when Mark Timmons picked up a black card.

Ben Brosnan converted the resulting free to give his side a three point lead as they kicked nine first half wides. They were in charitable mood again when coughing up a routine line ball which saw O’Carroll side foot home to an empty net.

Wexford responded well to that set back and kick the last two points of the half through Kevin O’Grady and Brosnan to take a 1-8 to 1-7 lead in at the break.

Laois played with the aid of the breeze in the second half and looked to be asserting themselves when an O’Carroll mark pushed them into a four point lead. However, Wexford gave themselves a life line after Ben Brosnan converted a penalty on 53 minutes to leave just the minimum between the sides.

But Laois hit back with a goal of their own. A high dropping ball wasn't dealt with and it somehow squirmed through to the feet of Barry who slammed home high to the roof of the net to give Billy Sheehan’s side some breathing space once more.

From there, Laois were never really threatened again. Brosnan kept the scoreboard ticking over for Wexford but Sheehan’s men carried the greater threat and they might have goaled again only for Barry to see his rocket of an effort rebound back off the crossbar.

They move on to a meeting with Dublin while Wexford’s attentions turn to the Tailteann cup on the weekend of May 13/14

Scorers – Laois: E O’Carroll 1-6 (1m 1 45), M Barry 1-4 (1f 2m), P Kingston 0-4 (3f), D Larkin 0-2, P O’Sullivan 0-1. Wexford: B Brosnan 1-7 (1-0 pen, 5f), R Brooks 1-1, S Nolan 0-2, K O’Grady, P Hughes, E Nolan (1 45) 0-1 each.

Laois: S Osborne; S Greene, T Collins, R Pigott; S O’Flynn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; K Swayne, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, M Barry. Subs: D Kavanagh for Swayne (67), N Corbett for Lowry (70), J Finn for Larkin (70+2).

Wexford: A Larkin; B Cushe, B Molloy, D Furlong; G Sheehan, P Hughes, C Walsh; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, E Nolan, K O’Grady; J Tubritt, R Brooks, B Brosnan. Subs: C Kinsella for Hughes 35, C Carthy for D Furlong (HT), J Rossiter for Nolan (57), R Waters for Brooks (63), R Crosbie for O’Grady (70+2).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)