Laois player to begin recovery after waking up from coma following violent assault

Laois inter-county player Daniel O'Reilly had been in the coma since he was assaulted at a taxi rank in the Potato Market area of Carlow town at 1am on Monday following a night out.

It is understood the father of one was randomly attacked, fell and hit his head off the pavement as he was getting a taxi.

The 21-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny. He was placed in an induced coma following the shocking incident, but Independent.ie understands that he is now beginning his recovery having come out of the coma. O'Reilly had a bleed on his brain following the attack, but that has all but subsided.