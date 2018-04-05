Sport Gaelic Football

Thursday 5 April 2018

Laois player to begin recovery after waking up from coma following violent assault

Daniel O'Reilly of Laois during the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final match between Carlow and Laois at Croke Park in Dublin
Will Slattery

A Laois GAA star who suffered serious head injuries in a violent attack has woken up from a medically induced coma and will now begin his recovery.

Laois inter-county player Daniel O'Reilly had been in the coma since he was assaulted at a taxi rank in the Potato Market area of Carlow town at 1am on Monday following a night out.

It is understood the father of one was randomly attacked, fell and hit his head off the pavement as he was getting a taxi.

The 21-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny. He was placed in an induced coma following the shocking incident, but Independent.ie understands that he is now beginning his recovery having come out of the coma. O'Reilly had a bleed on his brain following the attack, but that has all but subsided.

"His family are very happy with the progress Daniel has made and are asking for privacy as he begins his recovery," Laois GAA football chairman Laurence Phelan told Independent.ie.,

