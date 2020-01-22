Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 22 January 2020

Laois midfielder Brendan Quigley announces retirement from inter-county football

Brendan Quigley of Laois in action against Charlie Vernon of Armagh. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Brendan Quigley of Laois in action against Charlie Vernon of Armagh. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Frank Roche

BRENDAN QUIGLEY has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The long-serving Laois midfielder, 34, was a key figure for the O'Moores stretching back well over a decade, but his game-time was compromised by injury in recent years.

His O'Moore County swansong came as a late sub against Meath in their Leinster SFC semi-final defeat last June.

New manager Mike Quirke told Laois Today: "Brendan Quigley has stepped away, and while he didn't feature hugely for Laois last season, he's another who has devoted huge time and effort over the years.

"He always gave his best for the jersey and we wish him all the best in his retirement."

The Timahoe native made his senior debut in 2006, having already established himself as a star of the future on the Laois team that claimed All-Ireland minor glory in '03.

He subsequently played in the 2007 All-Ireland U21 decider, where Laois lost to Cork.

In total, Quigley made 43 SFC appearances for Laois and he received an All Star nomination in 2012, the year Justin McNulty's side reached an All-Ireland quarter-final before losing by just a goal to defending champions Dublin.

