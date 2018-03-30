Laois footballer who sent controversial Belfast rape trial tweet set to miss Croke Park league final
Laois forward Gary Walsh is set to be dropped from the team to face Carlow in tomorrow's Division Four football final at Croke Park days after sending a controversial tweet about the Belfast rape trial.
Walsh sent the tweet shortly after the verdict, but later deleted it and issued an apology. The Laois Twitter account sent a message distancing themselves from the remark, as did the team's sponsors MW Hire.
"Laois GAA wish to disassociate themselves from tweets or comments made by individuals on Social Media," the Laois GAA tweet said.
"Such comments are their own personal opinion, on their own personal accounts, and in no way reflect the views of Laois CLG, main sponsors MW Hire and other associated sponsors."
Independent.ie understands that Walsh will not take part in tomorrow's league final against Carlow. He had entered the game as top scorer in the division.
Walsh's Twitter profile picture had been a photo of him playing for the team. He has since replaced it with a version where the team sponsor is blurred.
Gary Walsh dropped from Laois team for League final v Carlow and his altered Twitter pic pic.twitter.com/00lLg4xvPm— Michael Verney (@mlverney) March 30, 2018
Online Editors