Laois football stalwart John O’Loughlin hangs up inter-county boots after 15 seasons of unbroken service

Laois veteran John O'Loughlin has called time on his inter-county football career after 15 seasons with the O'Moore men.

Having made his debut in 2008 just one year after playing minor, O'Loughlin was an ever-present with Laois up until his last appearance off the bench in yesterday's Tailteann Cup defeat to Westmeath.

The former Irish International Rules star informed Laois manager Billy Sheehan and his squad of his intentions to hang up his boots in the aftermath of their season-ending loss as he confirmed his decision to Independent.ie this afternoon.

Having played four years at U-21 in both codes, O'Loughlin went on play a whopping 167 times for the senior footballer to leave him third in terms of appearances with only Ross Munnelly and Michael Lawlor togging out more times in blue and white.

The 33-year-old will continue to play both football and hurling for Rosenallis, but he will no longer don the county colours as Laois' disappointing season is compounded by the departure of one of their most trusted lieutenants.

"I want to do the best I can for Laois and I want Laois to do the best that they can as a county, that grá is always going to be there," O'Loughlin told the Irish Independent ahead of the 2020 season.

"The years can be long, especially when you're not winning matches, they can be tough. When it's long and tough you have two options, do you want to keep going and try to get the good days or do you decide this isn't for me anymore.

"I've never felt that situation where this isn't for me, I've never felt that I don't want to play for Laois next year or I don't want to be the best that I can be for Laois, I've never felt that.

"Who knows in three or four years' time where I'll be physically, but while I can still physically play, I will."