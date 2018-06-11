Laois captain Stephen Attride to miss Leinster final after suffering double-fracture to his skull

Laois captain Stephen Attride is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a double-fracture to his skull in the victory over Carlow at Croke Pak yesterday.

Laois captain Stephen Attride is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a double-fracture to his skull in the victory over Carlow at Croke Pak yesterday.

The influential defender picked up the nasty injury deep into stoppage time in the 0-12 to 0-8 win as he bravely threw himself on a breaking ball to thwart a Carlow attack.

His head accidentally made contact with the leg of Carlow's Ciarán Moran and was knocked unconscious. The game was held up for a number of minutes before Attride was taken from the field and transferred to the Mater Hospital where x-rays confirmed the injury.

Laois Football Board Chairman Laurence Phelan, and a Killeshin club-mate of Attride’s, confirmed the devastating news to LaoisToday. “He’s after getting the scans and they’ve been sent to Beaumount and St James. He was knocked out for a couple of minutes and he has a deep gash – but he has a double fracture of the skull and he’s unlikely to play football again this year," he said.

“It’s such hard blow. It was an incredible act of bravery – one of the bravest acts I’ve ever seen – and it stopped a Carlow attack when they were driving on looking for a goal to level the game.” His absence will be a huge blow to Laois manager John Sugrue as he prepares for the county's first provincial final appearance in 11 years against Dublin.

The Laois Senior Footballers, Management and backroom team would like to thank all the Laois supporters today and for those who couldn’t make it see you in The Leinster final , they also want to wish their inspirational Captain Stephen Attride a speedy recovery #laoisabu 🔵⚪️ — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 10, 2018

Online Editors