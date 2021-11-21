Knockmore bottle up Belmullet to claim back-to-back Mayo titles

Knockmore delivered a defensive masterclass to land back-to-back Mayo SFC titles in Ballina.

The reigning champions managed to successfully put the squeeze on county star Ryan O'Donoghue, who had come into the game as the main threat in a Belmullet team that was seeking its first-ever county title and contesting a final for the first time in 40 years.

A huge crowd from the north-west had travelled to Ballina, the venue for the final with MacHale Park in Castlebar closed for development work, but they left disappointed as their team could never get a foothold in the game.

Knockmore manager Ray Dempsey and his backroom team deserve great credit for how they set their team up and closed off those avenues that Belmullet have been able to spring surprises from all season.

Kieran King was immense in a sweeping role while Kevin McLoughlin and Shane McHale were also hugely influential in making those turnovers that effectively decided the match.

They didn't cough up a realistic goal opportunity over 70 minutes of action, a tribute to that defensive effort.

It was a low scoring game with few clear-cut scoring opportunities, a product of the conditions and the manner in which both sides set up but there was still a full-bloodedness to it.

Knockmore'as goal then, just before half-time, was completely at odds with the type of game it had been.

Once again their suffocation policy paid dividends as Shane McHale stripped the flying James Kelly in midfield to send play the other way and from there Aidan Orme delivered a classy cross-field ball for James Ruddy to stand his ground ahead of Conan Connor, shield possession and take off to slip a shot beneath Shane Nallen.

In the follow up, Connell Dempsey was black-carded for words delivered to Nallen, an act of exuberance that probably reflected relief at seeing the only realistic goal chance in the half converted but his absence was barely felt as Knockmore pushed on to build on their 1-2 to 0-1 interval lead with points from Peter Naughton and Conor Flynn to open a six-point gap before substitute Eamonn McAndrew and Ryan O'Donoghue form a free responded.

By the 49th minute Belmullet had crept back into the game to trail by just two points, 1-4 to 0-5, and an upset beckoned.

But Knockmore steeled themselves for the finish, Flynn added a second point and when Dempsey pointed after a strong run it was clear where the Moclair Cup was headed again.

Scorers - Knockmore: P Naughton 0-5 (4fs), J Ruddy 1-0, C Flynn 0-2, P Ruttledge (m), C Dempsey 0-1 each.

Belmullet: R O'Donoghue 0-3 (3fs), S O'Donoghue, E McHale, E McAndrew all 0-1 each.

Knockmore: C Reape; S Holmes, D McHale, M Park; C Flynn, K King, N Armstrong; S McHale, C Dempsey; P Ruttledge, K McLoughlin, A Naughton; P Naughton, A Orme, J Ruddy. Subs: C Bourke for A Naughton (26), K Ruttledge for Armstrong (46), Darren McHale for Ruddy (52), L Durcan for S McHale blood (61-63), Durcan for Bourke (65).

Belmullet: S Nallen; M Barrett, C Connor, Colin Barrett; E McHale, E O'Donoghue, E McHale; O Healy, F Ryan; J Kelly, D Cosgrove, C Conway; J Boylan, R O'Donoghue, S O'Donoghue. Subs: M Boylan for Healy (h-t), E McAndrew for J Boylan (35), J O'Donnell for Cosgrove (38), Cathal Barrett for M Boylan (55), L Howard for M Barrett (55)

Referee: J Henry.