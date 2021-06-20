Knee injury forces Cork's Ciarán Sheehan to retire from inter-county football

Ciarán Sheehan has been forced to retire from inter-county football because of persistent knee trouble.

The Éire Óg clubman’s decision severs the last starting link to the 2010 Cork team that lifted Sam Maguire.

“My knee has got to the point where competing at inter-county level intensity is no longer an option, as the long-term health of the knee is at high risk if I continue to play at that level,” Sheehan told the Irish Examiner.

It’s reported that the 30-year-old informed Cork boss Ronan McCarthy of his decision in the past few days, and his announcement has come following his latest knee injury setback – a torn meniscus during the first half of their NFL Division 2 South clash with Clare late last month.

Sheehan won his All-Ireland SFC medal while still a teenager and subsequently embarked on an Aussie Rules career with Carlton in the AFL.

Read More

However, injury has dogged his attempts to deliver a sustained second coming with the Leesiders, and knee cartilage issues caused him to miss their Munster SFC campaign last November.

Cork boss McCarthy told the Examiner: “Ciaran Sheehan is a top player, a Rolls Royce of a footballer. He has been a calm and influential leader on and off the field and I’m certain he will have much to offer Cork football in the years ahead.”