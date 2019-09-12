'Kingdom have Dublin's number' - Cork legend backs Kerry to halt drive for five

The All-Ireland five-in-a-row club will remain unoccupied after Dublin become the latest to be refused admittance on Saturday, according to former Cork All-Ireland winning captain, Larry Tompkins.

He expects Kerry to step up from the drawn game and questions whether Dublin have more to offer.

"What have Dublin left in the tank - that's the question? In fairness they dug in bravely when they had to the last day, but there's more room for improvement in Kerry.

"They didn't know what to expect going into the first game, but they do now. The way they came back from a five-point deficit will have worked wonders for their confidence. They have the hunger, the desire, the exuberance and if they get their game working as it can, I'd fancy them to win," he said.

However, he stipulates that the Kerry attack must do a lot better than they did last Sunday week.

"With the exception of Seán O'Shea, none of the forwards that started would be happy with their performances. These are seriously good players, but they didn't show it the last day. Not the way they can anyway," said Tompkins.

He believes Kerry should designate Stephen O'Brien for a head-to-head contest with Jack McCaffrey, who scored 1-3 on his breaks from the half-back line in the drawn game.

"McCaffrey wasn't tested defensively at all. Kerry need to do that and I'd see O'Brien as the man to take it on. McCaffrey is a great talent, especially when he gets forward so you have to keep him worried about the defensive side," added Tompkins.

He rejects the theory that favourites enjoy great record in replays with the champions poised to return to business as usual.

"That might be the case against any other county but Kerry. The belief they will get from the drawn game is massive. Several of their players are capable of a lot more and I just think their appetite will be too much for Dublin, who looked a bit flat at times.

"Dublin have been a fantastic side and could conjure up another great effort, but they're looking a lot more vulnerable now. Kerry can exploit that," he said.

