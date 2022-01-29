Kilmacud pull away from Padraig Pearses to set up All-Ireland final showdown with Kilcoo

For a while the outsiders from Roscommon, Padraig Pearses, had Kilmacud Crokes in a serious squeeze, but the Leinster champions held their nerve and finished deserved winners with a telling kick in the final ten minutes at Kingspan Breffni Park.

An All-Ireland final against Kilcoo awaits them on February 12, where they know they’ll have to bring their best to win a third title.

This wasn’t Crokes at the summit of their powers but due cognisance should be given to the role Pearses had in that. They trailed by a goal at half time but came out after the break with renewed vigour and were within a point of Crokes when Paul Carey missed a free to level with good momentum and a noisy following behind them.

Carey was precision personified with five delightful points from play in their first-ever Connacht title win two weeks ago. This time he had less joy, kicking just once from play, but even if he had levelled when given the chance it is highly probable that Crokes would still have found an answer.

Again, their bench came to the rescue. Cian O’Connor came in and scored two points in a row, full of running and fresh legs, and another sub Conor Casey fired over one too in the final ten minutes as Crokes began to pull clear. After Hubert Darcy kicked a lovely left-footed score in the 49th minute to leave one point between them, Crokes did the rest of the scoring, shooting five without reply.

When the pressure was at its greatest in the third quarter, Crokes were grateful to Shane Horan, a late inclusion, for two points, almost identical in their execution, to ease some of that strain. Late on Craig Dias, who had a fine match, scored a point to add to his first-half goal and another sub Anthony Quinn closed the scoring with the last point of the evening. The loss of Paul Mannion seems to have concentrated minds and the scoring spread will please manager Robbie Brennan. Tom Fox, highly effective in the Leinster final, was less influential here but others stepped up.

The first half was a testy and more dour affair, and there was palpable tension as the teams left the field at half time, with Crokes holding a 1-3 to 0-3 lead. Some jostling took place that could have escalated as the players converged at the same exit point.

Down referee Paul Faloon had booked four players, two from each side, in a tight and physical match where space was at a premium. Crokes took their hard-earned lead to the interval on the back of a goal from midfielder Dias, who popped up at the end of a deftly-created move eight minutes in, with Fox, Hugh Kenny and Horan combining before Dias finished coolly, shooting low past Paul Whelan.

That goal was Crokes’ first score, Niall Daly having opened the scoring for Pearses after just 40 seconds. Daly had a thunderous first-half presence and embodied the Pearses’ spirit but they only rarely managed to bring their key marksman, Carey, into play. Living off scraps and tightly policed by Michael Mullin, Carey had to settle for two first-half scores from frees.

The first of those, won by Niall Carty, regained the lead for the Connacht champions three minutes after Dias’ goal. But the second, which was Pearses’ next score and last of the half, had to wait another 21 minutes.

In between it was a grim struggle, with Crokes moving forward in numbers and moving the ball around, searching for holes in the opposing defence. They didn’t find many. The talented Dara Mullin used his electric pace in the 17th minute to get away from Mark Richardson and fist over the bar. But mostly they faced heavy road blocks and incredible pressure.

Ten minutes passed to the next score, a free from Fox, carelessly conceded by Conor Payne who committed high tackle. A third followed in the 31st minute when Callum Pearson found a small pocket of room, enough to kick a good score under pressure and with scant time. A minute later Carey worked hard to win his own free and sent it over, leaving his side a goal adrift and still in the hunt.

On the restart Pearses played their best football with good scores from Carey and Niall Daly but they were unable to maintain that level of performance.

Scorers: Kilmacud Crokes - C Dias 1-1; C O’Connor, S Horan, D Mullin 0-2 each; C Pearson, C Casey, A Quinn, T Fox (f) 0-1 each. Pearses - P Carey 0-3 (2fs); N Daly, H Darcy (1 f) 0-2 each; T Butler 0-1.

Kilmacud: C Ferris; M Mullin, R McGowan, D O’Brien; C O’Shea, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; B Shovlin, C Dias; T Fox, H Kenny, S Horan; C Pearson, S Cunningham, D Mullin.

Subs: C O’Connor for Kenny & C Casey for Shovlin (48); A Jones for Pearson (52); A Quinn for Fox (57); T Clancy for Horan (61).

Pearses: P Whelan; M Richardson, A Butler, C Keogh; C Lohan, R Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly; L Daly, N Carty, S Carty; C Payne, H Darcy, P Carey.

Subs: T Butler for S Carty (39); E Kelly for Lohan (54); E Colleran for N Carty (60); S Mulvey for Richardson (63).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).