Kilmacud Crokes vs Naas set for Croke Park under lights as Henry Shefflin opens Galway career against Offaly

THE AIB Leinster club senior football final, between Naas and Kilmacud Crokes, will be played under the Croke Park floodlights on Saturday, January 8.

Following the successful staging of three major Leinster fixtures at GAA Headquarters last weekend – the two SFC semi-finals on Saturday, followed by the provincial hurling decider between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Clough-Ballacolla on Sunday – the provincial council has decided on a speedy return to Croker in the New Year.

Dublin champions Kilmacud are chasing a fifth Leinster title, and their first since 2010, whereas their Kildare counterparts will be appearing in a first-ever provincial final.

Given the club’s dearth of tradition at this level, it will surely help Naas that at least they have now experienced a big day out in Croke Park. They survived a titanic semi-final struggle on Saturday, eventually seeing off Shelmaliers of Wexford in extra-time.

The second semi-final followed a similar script, with the favourites (Crokes) also coming from behind to overcome Portarlington.

As was the case with both of the above games, RTÉ will broadcast the Leinster final live with a 5pm throw-in.

Meanwhile, on the same Saturday, Dessie Farrell will bring his Dublin charges to Tullamore for their O’Byrne Cup opener against Offaly.

But there is bound to be even greater interest in the following day’s Walsh Cup opener in Ballinasloe, where Henry Shefflin will launch his Galway managerial career with a home clash against an Offaly team managed by his former Ballyhale and Kilkenny teammate, Michael Fennelly.

UPCOMING LEINSTER GAA FIXTURES

SATURDAY JANUARY 8

AIB Leinster Club JHC Final: Mooncoin (Kilkenny) v Shamrocks (Offaly), UPMC Nowlan Park 1.0. AIB Leinster Club SFC Final: Naas (Kildare) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park 5.0, live on RTÉ. O’Byrne Cup SF Rd 1 (2.0): Longford v Louth, Leo Casey Park Ballymahon; Offaly v Dublin, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park; Wicklow v Meath, Bray Emmets; Wexford v Laois, St Patrick’s Park Enniscorthy; Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park Newbridge.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

Walsh Cup SH Rd 1 (2.0): Dublin v Antrim, Dublin venue TBC; Galway v Offaly, Ballinasloe; Laois v Wexford, Rathdowney.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

AIB Leinster Club JFC Final: Kilcullen (Kildare) v Clonbullogue (Offaly), St Conleth’s Park Newbridge (1.0).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

AIB Leinster Club IHC Final: Naas (Kildare) v Oylegate/Glenbrien (Wexford), St Conleth’s Park Newbridge (1.0). AIB Leinster Club IFC Final: Trim (Meath) v Clara (Offaly), Páirc Tailteann Navan (1.0).