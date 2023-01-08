Kilmacud Crokes take another step towards All-Ireland crown after seeing off Kerins O’Rahillys

Hugh Kenny of Kilmacud has his shot saved by Shane Foley. Image: Sportsfile.

Given how they lost last year's All-Ireland final to Kilcoo, it was perhaps understandable that Kilmacud Crokes felt a little spooked as Kerins O’Rahillys got on their shoulder in the closing stages of this All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park.

A game they largely dominated and should have won more comfortably ended a little too frantically for Crokes with Dara Mullin, their full-forward, forced to clear his lines at the death as Jack Savage's late free into the goalmouth took a glance off David Moran and the knots of Crokes defenders around him.

O'Rahillys had scored the last three points to put themselves within distance but really, with three clearcut goal chances, Crokes should have been out of sight.

They did get the only goal just after the restart when Hugh Kenny took advantage of goalkeeper Shane Foley spilling a Walsh point attempt from distance that dropped short.

Kenny looked initially like he might have been fouled but as he steadied himself, he threaded a shot through Foley's legs for a 1-9 to 0-7 lead and a real bit of daylight after O'Rahillys had closed to within a point early in that second half.

And they should have stretched their lead further in the 57th minute to put it beyond doubt when substitute Luke Ward was denied by Foley after a scintillating run from Walsh from midfield, where O'Rahillys had been stripped of possession.

That kept the game alive but the Crokes defence, now on a fifth consecutive clean sheet, held firm under the late onslaught despite the nerves.

Crokes created the better chances in the opening half and could well have had two goals.

First Shane Horan sliced wide on six minutes after Andrew McGowan had put him in while 22 minutes in Walsh put on the turbo charge off a kick-out break and generously slipped to Hugh Kenny outside him.

Kenny's angle was tight, however, and Shane Foley was able to advance and parry for a 45.

By then Crokes had asserted themselves somewhat without ever really feeling that they were in charge as they held a double scores lead, 0-6 to 0-3.

Walsh was a little subdued but Shane Cunningham looked lively from full-forward while Mullin outside him was also causing O'Rahillys problems.

The Dublin and Leinster champions stretched their advantage to four points 0-8 to 0-4 but O'Rahillys left the field for half-time encouraged by the last two points from Conor Hayes and Barry John Keane, who punished a spill by Crokes' goalkeeper Conor Ferris and they trailed by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

The win puts Crokes back into the All-Ireland final, less that a year since their cruel loss to Kilcoo.

And with Paul Mannion making a reappearance on the bench after his long injury lay off it will leave them looking ahead optimistically to a final in two weeks time.

Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes: H Kenny 1-2; D Mullin, S Cunningham, S Walsh (f), A Jones all 0-2 each, C Dias, C O'Connor, T Fox, S Horan all 0-1 each.

Kerins O'Rahillys: J Savage 0-7 (6fs), BJ Keane, C Hayes 0-2 each, T Walsh, G Savage, G O'Brien all 0-1 each

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O'Brien; A McGowan, R O'Carroll, A Jones; B Shovlin, C Dias; S Horan, D Mullin, C O'Connor; H Kenny, S Cunningham, S Walsh. Subs: T Fox for Horan (43), C O'Shea for McGowan (46), C Casey for Shovlin (46), L Ward for O'Connor (52), P Purcell for Cunningham (60)

Kerins O'Rahillys: S Foley; C Coffey, R O'Callaghan, D McElligott; C Barrett, K Mullins, P Neenan; D Moran, T Hoare; C Sayers, J Savage, G O'Brien; C Hayes, T Walsh, BJ Keane.

Subs: D O'Sullivan for Barrett (34), B Hanafin for McElligott (41), D O'Connor for Hoare (46), R Carroll for Sayers (56), G Savage for Hayes (61)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh)