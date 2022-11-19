Kilmacud Crokes storm into Leinster SFC Club final with convincing win over Portarlington

Dara Mullin of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Stuart Mulpeter and Sean Byrne of Portarlington, right, during the Leinster SFC Club Championship semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes are through to their second Leinster club final on the spin after a surprisingly comfortable win over Laois champions Portarlington at Croke Park.

This was a repeat of last year’s semi-final in which the Dublin champions prevailed by just two points. But there was no comparison between the two games.

This time around the Dublin side were forewarned and never looked in the slightest danger.

Indeed, they could afford to replace their marquee forward Shane Walsh with 18 minutes remaining while team captain Shane Cunningham was also withdrawn early.

Crokes will meet The Downs in the Leinster decider on December 4, again in Croke Park. It will be the club’s eighth provincial final appearance and they are aiming for a sixth win.

Portarlington packed their defence from the throw-in but it only took Kilmacud Crokes seven minutes to unpick it.

Galway All-Star Walsh linked up with Dublin’s Andrew McGowan who raced through unchallenged before hitting his shot to the roof of the net.

Goalkeeper Scott Osbourne might have done better as the shot was on his near side. But he did come to his side’s rescue four minutes later when he blocked a goal-bound shot from Walsh.

The concession of the early goal put the underdogs under pressure straight away and they played second fiddle for the rest of the half failing to score from play. Free-taker Colm Murphy scored their two points from placed balls.

Crokes’ ability to win marks and execute scores from them played a key role in helping them build a 1-5 to 0-2 advantage at the break but they looked sharper and more composed all over the field.

The only ray of light for Portarlington came near the end of the first half when Kilmacud Crokes wing-back Aidan Jones was black-carded for a foul on Rioghan Murphy.

The Dublin champions did have one let-off when goalkeeper Conor Ferris misjudged a delivery from Ronan Coffey before the break and was caught in no man’s land, but his colleagues tidied up for him.

Portarlington failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage in the first ten minutes of the second half as Crokes’ superior upper body strength saw them repeatedly win possession in the tight exchanges.

By the time Jones re-joined the game Crokes had extended their lead by eight points with Walsh hitting a free from a mark.

Even then Portarlington’s cause looked hopeless and the sight of The Downs players leaving the Hogan Stand soon afterwards told its own story. They had seen enough.

Aidan Ryan finally scored a point from play for Portarlington in the 46th minute and he added a second four minutes from the end but Crokes underlined their superiority by hitting three late points.

Former Dublin player Craig Dias was named Man of the Match while Portarlington ended the game with 14 men after Jason Moore was black-carded near the end.

Crokes manager Robbie Brennan revealed after the game that Shane Walsh had been doubtful until the throw-in due to a virus. "He has been in bed since Wednesday so were delighted he could play for 40 minutes," he said.

Scorers – Kilmacud Crokes: A McGowan 1-0; D Mullin (1m, 1f)), S Walsh (1f, 1m) 0-3 each. S Cunningham (1m), P Purcell 0-2 each. C O’Connor B Sheehy 0-1 each. Portarlington: A Ryan, C Murphy (2f) 0-2 each.

Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; M Mullin, T Clancy, D O’Brien; A Jones, R O’Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; S Horan, S Cunningham, C O’Connor; H Kenny, D Mullin, S Walsh. Subs: T Fox for Walsh (42), P Purcell for Horan (46), C O’Shea for Cunningham (52), B Sheehy for Dias (58).

Portarlington: S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Piggott, J Moore; P O’Sullivan, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy. Subs: D Galvin for Coffey (43), D Slevin for Mulpeter (48), D McCann for Foster (51), C Slevin for Galvin (53), J Fulham for Ryan (60 +1).

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow).