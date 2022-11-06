Kilmacud Crokes see off Naas in the Leinster Club SFC for a second successive season

6 November 2022; Dan O’Brien of Kilmacud Crokes in action against Eamonn O’Callaghan of Naas during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Quarter-Final match between Kilmacud Crokes and Naas at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Kilmacud Crokes eye for goals was the essential difference as they saw off Naas in the Leinster club SFC for a second successive season.

Spurred on by first half goals from Dara Mullin and Craig Dias they made the game safe with a third from Hugh Kenny in the 35th minute to book a semi-final in Croke Park on Saturday week with Portarlington.

Kilmacud had deeper reserves too and were able to maintain a steady momentum that kept Naas at arm's length as they preserved a lead that ranged from eight to 10 points once the third goal went in.

Naas did persevere and Darragh Kirwan came to life with three second half points bringing his tally to four overall.

But Crokes were controlled and efficient in everything they did, two wides throughout a reflection of that economy.

Shane Walsh played his part too with four points but he didn't have to be nearly as influential as he had been in the Dublin final some weeks earlier as Mullin, Shane Cunningham and outstanding half-back Andrew McGowan stepped up.

Mullin showed great opportunism for the first Kilmacud goal in the seventh minute. From this angle Cathal Daly looked to be harshly penalised for overcarrying as he sought to break the defensive line.

Quite generously, he put the ball down straight away and a quick thinking Mullin, spotting that Naas goalkeeper Luke Mullins was off his line, picked up and guided a shot from just inside the 'D' to an empty net.

A Shane Walsh point, trademark for him at this stage as he looped a kick high from about 40 metres extended the lead and when he added a free, the sense was that Crokes could open up.

But powered on by Alex Beirne, Naas got a firm handle around the middle and put a lot of pressure on the Crokes' kick-out.

From at least two they worked points through Beirne and then Eamonn Callaghan off his left after good approach work from Tom Browne.

That Callaghan point had the gap back to a point, 1-4 to 0-6, and certainly gave the game a different complexion.

When Browne intercepted after a long and ponderous Crokes build up on 21 minutes it felt like a moment.

But then Craig Dias, under pressure in the middle, knifed through on to Dan O'Brien's pass and with a rocket had a second goal and a four-point lead.

Walsh from a 47-metre free, superb in tricky underfoot conditions, and Cunningham extended the lead to six before Kirwan, quiet to this point, struck but Mullin closed the half with a converted mark and a 2-7 to 0-7 interval lead.

McGowan made the run for Kenny's goal and Cunningham followed up with some fine scores to effectively secure a win that puts them in prime position now to defend their Leinster crown.





Scorers - Kilmacud Crokes - S Walsh (2fs), S Cunningham (1m) 0-4 each, D Mullin 1-1 (0-1m), C Dias, H Kenny 1-0 each, A Jones 0-2, S Horan, T Fox, C O'Connor (m) 0-1 each.





Naas: D Kirwan 0-4, A Beirne 0-3, L Mullins (2 45s), E Callaghan 0-2 each, T Browne, B Stynes, C Doyle all 0-1 each.





Kilmacud Crokes: C Ferris; T Clancy, M Mullin, D O'Brien; C O'Shea, R O'Carroll, A McGowan; C Dias, B Shovlin; A JOnes, S Walsh, S Horan; S Cunningham, D Mullin, H Kenny. Subs: T Fox for Kenny (39), C O'Connor for Horan (43), J Kenny for McGowan (54), A Quinn for M Mullin (55), B Sheehy for Cunningham (58)





Naas: L Mullins; C Daly, B Byrne, E Doyle; T Browne, M Maguire, PADDY McDermott; J Burke, Paul McDermott; B Kane, A Beirne, D Hanaifin; E Callaghan, D Kirwan, C Doyle. J Cleary for Paul McDermott, J McKevitt for Kane (43), K Cummins for Doyle (50), B Stynes for Maguire (50),E Prizeman for Browne (59)





Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)