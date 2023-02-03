Kilmacud Crokes had 16 players on the pitch against Glen in the All Ireland club football final

Kilmacud Crokes have formally appealed the decision to replay their AIB All-Ireland club senior football final against Watty Graham’s Glen.

The Dublin champions will now take their case to the Central Appeals Committee after formally submitting an appeal this morning but, at time of writing, they have yet to hear word on when the CAC will hear the case.

In all likelihood, this means that the rumbling controversy over Kilmacud’s use of a 16th man, in the dying stages of a match which they won by two points, is set to carry over into a third week at least.

Ever since the Central Competitions Control Committee ruled on Tuesday in favour of Glen’s objection to the result of last month’s club decider in Croke Park, speculation has been mounting that the Stillorgan outfit would fight this decision in the committee rooms.

Now Crokes have confirmed to Independent.ie that their appeal has been lodged. Their three-day window to lodge an appeal expired today.

Earlier this week, Derry champions Glen were successful in their objection to the CCCC that their opponents exceeded the number of players permitted under Rule 2.1. Kilmacud had defended that fateful late ‘45’ with 16 men after Dara Mullin did not exit the field immediately after being replaced.

Kilmacud have remained studiously quiet in the media over the past fortnight, but this hasn’t quelled speculation that they may be prepared to go all the way to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) if necessary.

The rumour mill has been equally full of suggestions that, if ultimately unsuccessful in their appeal, Kilmacud may simply refuse to replay the final.

Earlier this week, while expressing his personal belief that the replay should go ahead, former Donegal footballer Eamon McGee told RTE: "I don't think the game will be played at all. I don't know is the appetite there in Kilmacud … the rumours are going that they're just going to say to Glen, 'Just take the cup with you, we've won it on the field' so we'll see how it pans out."