| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilmacud Crokes are deserving champions and Glen did the honourable thing – but GAA must not sit on its hands again

Pat Spillane

Most fans have no idea of the sacrifices players make

22 January 2023; Kilmacud Crokes players, from left, Paul Mannion, Shane Walsh and Cian O'Connor celebrate after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Watty Graham's Glen of Derry and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

22 January 2023; Kilmacud Crokes players, from left, Paul Mannion, Shane Walsh and Cian O'Connor celebrate after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Watty Graham's Glen of Derry and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

22 January 2023; Kilmacud Crokes players, from left, Paul Mannion, Shane Walsh and Cian O'Connor celebrate after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Watty Graham's Glen of Derry and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

22 January 2023; Kilmacud Crokes players, from left, Paul Mannion, Shane Walsh and Cian O'Connor celebrate after the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final match between Watty Graham's Glen of Derry and Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia – common sense has prevailed in the ‘sub-gate’ saga.

Glen has done the honourable thing by withdrawing from the process, which effectively ends the sorry mess. I commend their decision.

Most Watched

Privacy