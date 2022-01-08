Kilmacud banish 2018 demons to brush Naas aside and claim fifth Leinster SFC crown

Tom Fox of Kilmacud Crokes celebrates a score during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Final win over Naas at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A few demons exorcised in Croke Park this evening.

On their last appearance in a Leinster final, Kilmacud Crokes became the unwitting Goliath to Mullinalaghta’s David, the ogre in a fairy story celebrated in every town and half-parish in the country.

“Three years ago, we stood down in Tullamore absolutely heartbroken,” as Shane Cunningham admitted from the podium in the Hogan Stand after he became the fifth man to captain Crokes to a Leinster title.

They did it tonight with a consummate defensive performance, keeping Naas off the scoreboard for the entire second half, and more impressively again, without Paul Mannion.

High drama.

Before throw-in, news of the starting teams revealed three changes each to the listed line-ups from the official programme. Among the absences were Mannion and Darragh Kirwan.

Any arguments one way or the other had to be quickly redrawn. All bets were off.

Mannion’s knee injury had been flagged during the week, though he declared himself available on Thursday.

Kirwan, whose value to Naas is at least the equivalent of Mannion’s to Crokes’ cause, was the more surprising exclusion.

He hit 1-2 against Shelmaliers in Naas’s Leinster semi-final and had been their most dangerous forward in a year in which they have been manager-less since before the Kildare semi-final.

You could make a strong argument that Naas could have lost three of their last four games, especially that Leinster quarter-final when Kirwan’s injury-time block found the Tullamore net.

So nobody needed to tell Crokes how dangerous an underdog with a sense of destiny can be in a Leinster final.

The Dublin champions had made life surprisingly hard for themselves against Portarlington last month, kicking 17 wides.

Here, they were much more judicious with their shot selection, scoring from their first four shots at the Hill 16 end posts.

Each time Crokes lurched ahead, Naas reacted with a spell of their own, getting particular joy from their press on Conor Ferris’ kick-outs.

Dermot Hanafin, one of the late changes to their team, was particularly sprightly and kicked two points from surging runs.

Eamonn Callaghan tapped over four frees while Tom Browne was a dervish of energy between the ‘45s.

But still, the suspicion was that Crokes would manage without their star absentee a bit easier than Naas would.

So it went.

Crokes were a little more convincing than their 0-8 to 0-7 half-time lead suggested and they ground Naas down in the second with some admirably controlled possession play and a superb defensive effort.

By the second water break, Crokes had methodically pushed out their lead to four points and Naas had squandered their first three scoring chances of the game, choosing poor options and displaying signs of early desperation.

Rory O’Carroll was immense for Crokes during this spell, guarding the central channel of defence and benefitting from Naas’ tendency to drop off him by lending an extra body to attacks whenever they broke down.

Dara Mullin kicked 0-3. Tom Fox scored 0-5, including three brilliant points from play, each from outside the ’45.

They only kicked four wides in the entire match but more impressive again was holding Naas scoreless for the entire second half, a feature of their performance that bodes well for their attempts to win a third All-Ireland title, starting with a semi-final against the Connacht champions on January 29th.

Scorers:

Kilmacud: T Fox 0-5 (2f), D Mullin 0-3, C Pearson 0-2, A Jones, D O’Brien, C Dias, C Ferris (f) 0-1.

Naas: E Callaghan 0-4 (4f), D Hanafin 0-2, P McDermott 0-1.

TEAMS –

KILMACUD – C Ferris; A McGowan, R McGowan, M Mullin; D O’Brien, R O’Carroll, C O’Shea; C Dias, C Casey; A Jones, D Mullin, T Fox; C Pearson, S Cunningham, H Kenny. Subs: S Horan for Kenny (h-t), C O’Connor for Pearson (49), A Quinn for Cunningham (55), D Jones for Fox (57), J Murphy for Dias (62)

NAAS – J Rodgers; C Daly, E Doyle, P Sullivan; B Kane, B Byrne, P McDermott; J Burke, J Cleary; T Browne, S Cullen, C Joyce; L Griffin, E Callaghan, D Hanafin. Subs: C McCarty for Joyce (48), A McDermott for Kane (55), J McEvitt for Cullen (55), S Bergin for Griffin (57), D Gahin for Cleary (59)

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)