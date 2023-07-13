Killian Spillane misses out on place in Kerry squad as Jack O’Connor names team for All-Ireland semi-final

Killian Spillane picked up an injury in the Munster final victory against Clare.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has kept faith with the same side that dismissed Tyrone for their All-Ireland semi-final clash with Derry in Croke Park on Sunday.

Kerry beat the Red Hand pulling up last time out and the Kingdom have stuck with the same side with Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley back-boning the defence and the hugely impressive Diarmuid O’Connor lining out at midfield beside Jack Barry.

Sean O’Shea has been named at centre forward but has spent time in the full forward line against both Louth and Tyrone. The full-forward line sees David Clifford flanked by his brother Paudie and Dingle man Paul Geaney.

The game comes too soon for Killian Spillane who is back in full training after an ankle injury but doesn’t make the 26 with the likes of Stephen O’Brien and Brian O Beaglaoich held in reserve.

Derry and Kerry meet in the championship for the first time since the 2004 All-Ireland semi-final when O’Connor was in his first stint as Kerry boss and the Kingdom ran out six-point winners.

Kerry (SFC v Derry): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney

SUBS: S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Breen, B O Beaglaoich, R Murphy, M Burns, S O’Brien, D O’Sullivan, D Casey, S O’Brien.