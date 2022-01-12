Killian Spillane in Tipp top form as Kerry book McGrath Cup final date with Cork

Sean O'Shea of Kerry in action against Colm O'Shaughnessy of Tipperary during the McGrath Cup Group B match between Tipperary and Kerry at Moyne Templetuohy GAA Club in Templetuohy, Tipperary. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jack O’Connor made it two wins from two in his third coming as Kerry boss with a star-studded Kingdom side blowing away Tipperary in the McGrath Cup at a bitterly cold Templetuohy tonight.

O’Connor opened his reign with a 23-point victory over Limerick last week and they continued in a similar vein with Killian Spillane lording it up front as they booked a McGrath Cup final place against Cork.

Kerry had a stacked team on paper and that played out in reality as they raced into a 0-8 to nil lead by the first water break as they hit the ground running from the off.

Spillane had them off the mark inside three minutes before Stephen O’Brien and Paudie Clifford (mark) added scores with corner-back Dan O’Donoghue also raiding forward for a lovely point.

Scores from newcomer Dara Roche, veteran attacker Paul Geaney and a brace from Spillane (one free) completed a dominant first quarter as David Power's home side struggled for traction all over the pitch.

Seán O’Shea kicked off the second quarter with a free before Tipp goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly strode forward to slot a placed ball as they finally got on the scoreboard in the 20th minute.

Two points from O’Shea (one free) and another from the brilliant Spillane restored normal order as the Kingdom stamped their authority all over proceedings again before Tipp’s All-Star attacker Conor Sweeney finally got the Premier off the mark from play with the last point of the half, 0-12 to 0-2.

It was business as usual after the break despite Kerry briefly taking the foot off the accelerator. Sweeney and Geaney (mark) swapped scores before Micheál Burns and Spillane added further points.

Eanna McBride kicked a good point for Tipp in the 52nd minute, but it was all Kerry thereafter as Geaney (free), Clifford and Spillane fired a score apiece to leave them 14 points to the good at the second water break, 0-18 to 0-4.

Clifford kicked off the final quarter with a neat team goal while substitute Tony Brosnan, who along with fellow sub Jack Savage played Sigerson Cup earlier in the day for IT Tralee, made an instant impact with two points (one free) while another sub Graham O’Sullivan was also on the board with a mark.

Spillane was in irresistible form and sent over his seventh point in a man-of-the-match display as Kerry cruised to a 21-point win and a place in the McGrath Cup final against old rivals Cork.

Scorers – Kerry: K Spillane 0-7 (1f, 1m), P Clifford 1-2 (1m), S O’Shea 0-4 (3f), P Geaney 0-3 (1m, 1f), T Brosnan 0-2 (1f), S O’Brien, D Roche, D O’Donoghue, M Burns,, G O’Sullivan (m) 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Sweeney 0-3 (2f), M O’Reilly (f), E McBride 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G Crowley; S O’Shea, A Spillane; M Burns, P Clifford, S O’Brien; K Spillane, P Geaney, D Roche. Subs: B O Beaglaoich for Crowley (42), G O’Sullivan for Murphy (47), E O Conchuir for Roche (52), J Savage for Clifford and T Brosnan for Geaney (both 55).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connelly, L Ryan, J Feehan; M O’Meara, C Cannon, C O’Shaughnessy; L Boland, M Russell; J Moloney, E McBride, B Maher; C Sweeney, S Foley, M Stokes. Subs: J Ryan for Stokes (30), S Quirke for Boland and K Beban for O’Reilly (both half-time), J Kennedy for O’Meara and P Devlin for Ryan (both 47), B Comerford for Foley and L Kennedy for Maher (both 58), D O’Leary for O’Shaughnessy (68), T Tobin for Russell, C English for McBride and T Carew for Moloney (all 70).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).