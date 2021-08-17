| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilkenny and Kerry empires struck back – have Dublin’s footballers got similar resolve?

Martin Breheny

Farrell’s charges face big character test at a time when the talent pool is nowhere as deep as it was in 2019

Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Can Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell conjure a response from his squad next season at a time when talent reserves in the county are not what they once were? Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Things were different back in 1980s. Win or lose, dressing-room doors were open to the media, allowing us to talk to players and managements within minutes of the final whistle.

There were no reports of players catching Bubonic plague or needing mental health therapy as a result of encounters which today would be as unheard of as a drop-kick in football or a ground pull in hurling.

Losing dressing-rooms all had the same sense of desolation, although one has always stood out for me for its indescribable eeriness. It was in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on an early August Sunday in 1987.

Related topics

Related Content

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy