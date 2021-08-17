Things were different back in 1980s. Win or lose, dressing-room doors were open to the media, allowing us to talk to players and managements within minutes of the final whistle.

There were no reports of players catching Bubonic plague or needing mental health therapy as a result of encounters which today would be as unheard of as a drop-kick in football or a ground pull in hurling.

Losing dressing-rooms all had the same sense of desolation, although one has always stood out for me for its indescribable eeriness. It was in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on an early August Sunday in 1987.

Cork had beaten Kerry in the Munster final replay on a day when something strange happened. A forward line, which had terrorised defences over the previous 12 seasons, was held to 1-5.

This was so different to the norm, even on rare days when Kerry lost. Offaly beat them with a late goal in 1982 and they lost to Cork in similar circumstances a year later, but those setbacks were a mere interruption and they recovered to win successive All-Irelands in 1984-’85-’86.

The 1987 defeat dramatically altered the landscape, bringing a sense that real change was under way. You could sense it in the silent dressing-room, unlike after the 1982 (Offaly) and 1983 (Cork) defeats when the mood was one of deep frustration at what Kerry regarded as self-inflicted losses.

Mick O’Dwyer did his best to lift spirits: “Don’t any of you think of retiring. It’s a long time until next summer.” Eoin Liston wasn’t as sure.

“I think it’s time to pull down the tent and move on. The circus is over – it’s time for a new act,” he said.

Some changes followed but many of the team, including ‘Bomber’, were back in 1988 when they again lost to Cork. The decline was accelerating and Kerry didn’t win their next All-Ireland until 1997. The 1987 defeat really did mark the end of an era.

There’s similar talk about Dublin now after the defeat by Mayo in a game which carried one remarkable similarity with Kerry’s fall. Just as a vaunted Kingdom forward line seized up, Dublin’s star front-line lost their way as Mayo drove them off their usual routes.

Thus ended seven years without a championship defeat, which inevitably raises the question: what next for Dublin? Are they like Kerry in 1983 or Kerry 1987?

Despite two disappointing seasons, Kerry ’83 were far from finished. By 1987, they were. O’Dwyer later admitted that he should have left that year. “The spell had been broken,” he said.

Has Dublin’s spell been broken? Was Saturday’s defeat a one-off blip or the start of a shift to less fertile ground?

The signs weren’t good this year, but then fault lines had been appearing since the departure of Jim Gavin and several great players.

Dublin won last year’s Covid-impacted championship without being tested. Leinster opposition continued to fold with embarrassing timidity; despite winning the Ulster title, Cavan were out of their depth and Mayo’s re-build wasn’t sufficiently advanced to damage Dublin.

This year was different. Ill-judged breaches of the training ban in spring caused unease in the camp. And then there was the Stephen Cluxton saga, complete with an embarrassing acknowledgment that management didn’t know what was going on.

It all added to the sense that this wasn’t the smooth Dublin machine which had rolled over all opposition for so long. Meanwhile, the quality of the squad was dropping. Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion were unavailable, while several experienced players had retired.

The subs’ bench for the 2019 All-Ireland final replay housed the following: Macauley, McManamon, Brogan, Connolly, McMahon, O’Sullivan, Andrews, Costello, Lowndes, Paddy Small, Comerford. Contrast that power with last Saturday’s subs’ list: Colm & Ryan Basquel, Bugler, Byrne, Lahiff, McDaid, Seán McMahon, Philly McMahon, Ó Cofaigh Byrne, O’Shea, Shiel. It was nowhere near 2019 levels.

Dublin’s talent pool has lost depth over the last two years and now the aura of invincibility is gone too. It’s far from over for them, but they’ll need a special kind of resolve, the sort that relaunched Kerry in 1984 and Kilkenny hurlers in 2010 when their five-in-a-row bid was stopped by Tipperary.

Their response was to win four of the next five All-Irelands. Have Dublin got that resolve? Or, as ‘Bomber’ remarked in 1987, is it time for a new act? Only time will tell.

Small hit had big consequences

ARISING from John Small’s hit on Eoghan McLaughlin in the Dublin-Mayo game, former inter-county football referee Rory Hickey has suggested the introduction of a TMO to help with controversial calls.

Having a video official to review an incident is a fine idea in theory, but it’s utterly impractical for the GAA. It would work in Croke Park and the bigger championship action elsewhere, but what of games that either aren’t televised or have limited camera coverage?

You can’t have a situation – certainly not for player safety – where the top counties whose games are televised get TMO treatment while others don’t. In that area, Leitrim v Wicklow in a league game is just as important as Dublin v Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Small (above) got self-righteous treatment from the pundit classes who assure us that he should have been sent off. Oddly enough, some of them have praised him in the past for ‘living on the edge’.

But then that’s instant punditry for you – run with the wind whichever way it’s blowing and to hell with consistency.

September just won’t let go of finals

However hard they try, the GAA are finding it very difficult to complete the All-Ireland senior championships in August, a target they set a few years ago. It didn’t work in 2019 due to a football replay.

Jingle Bells was the background theme to last year’s December finals, while Tyrone’s Covid woes has put this year’s football final back to September 11.

Maybe the gods are telling the GAA something. Moving the finals into August was neither necessary nor well-advised.

Haphazard club fixture structures weren’t all down to the inter-county programme, but it took the blame and led to the earlier dates for the finals, effectively robbing the GAA of marketing gold in September.

As for this year’s new date for the football final, why did Croke Park delay the inevitable when Tyrone sought a postponement of the semi-final? Everyone knew that all it would take to get a two-week deferral was a threat of withdrawal, so why the charade?