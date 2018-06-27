Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 27 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Saudi Arabia SAU 2

Egypt EGY 1

Full Time

Uruguay URY 3

Russia RUS 0

REPORT

Spain ESP 2

Morocco MAR 2

REPORT

Iran IRN 1

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Kildare's strong stance vindicated as GAA cave and agree to qualifier at Newbridge

Tickets for the double-header are 'unavailable'

Sean McGoldrick

The Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland qualifier will go ahead in Newbridge on Saturday night after the GAA climbed down from their insistence that the game would be played in Croke Park.

While no official announcement has yet been made, it is understood that Kildare’s threat to withdraw from the competition proved sufficient to force the Central Competitions Control Committee to change their mind.

The decision is a major embarrassment to the Croke Park authorities which could have implications for fixture making down the line.

On the other hand it is a massive endorsement for Kildare and the manager Cian O’Neill who led the demand for the game to be played in Newbridge.

The game will now go ahead at a venue with a capacity of just over 8,000 meaning that after season-ticket holders are taken care of, there will be just over 4,000 left to be divided between the two counties.

The Cavan-Tyrone game is now likely to be moved to Brewster Park in Fermanagh, Cavan’s original choice of ‘home’ venue.

Earlier, the GAA's ticketing website stopped selling tickets for the Saturday double-header at GAA headquarters which will not now go ahead. See below:

tickets.jpg

More to follow

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport