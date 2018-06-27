Kildare's strong stance vindicated as GAA cave and agree to qualifier at Newbridge

The Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland qualifier will go ahead in Newbridge on Saturday night after the GAA climbed down from their insistence that the game would be played in Croke Park.

While no official announcement has yet been made, it is understood that Kildare’s threat to withdraw from the competition proved sufficient to force the Central Competitions Control Committee to change their mind.

The decision is a major embarrassment to the Croke Park authorities which could have implications for fixture making down the line. On the other hand it is a massive endorsement for Kildare and the manager Cian O’Neill who led the demand for the game to be played in Newbridge.

The game will now go ahead at a venue with a capacity of just over 8,000 meaning that after season-ticket holders are taken care of, there will be just over 4,000 left to be divided between the two counties. The Cavan-Tyrone game is now likely to be moved to Brewster Park in Fermanagh, Cavan’s original choice of ‘home’ venue.

Earlier, the GAA's ticketing website stopped selling tickets for the Saturday double-header at GAA headquarters which will not now go ahead. See below: More to follow

Online Editors