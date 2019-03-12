Kildare's McCormack to miss rest of league with wrist injury

McCormack has been in flying form for his county since returning after stepping away in 2018.

But after scoring a goal against Meath in the early stages of their Division 2 league match last week McCormack was forced off with the injury and now looks set for surgery later this week.

He is expected to be out for up to six weeks but will be available for Kildare's Leinster Championship game against Wicklow on May 11. Goalkeeper Mark Donnellan, who was also substituted through injury, is expected to have recovered from a knock that he sustained but captain Eoin Doyle is a doubt because of an injury that he carried into the Meath game.

Kildare's opponents this weekend Tipperary will have key forward Michael Quinlivan and goalkeeper Evan Comerford available again.

Quinlivan has missed all of the campaign so far because of a knee injury that required surgery earlier in the year and his absence has been telling. Comerford has had a quad injury since the early rounds of the league. Gavin Whelan and Shane O'Connell could also return for the trip to St Conleth's Park.

Tipperary have had anything up to nine front-line players unavailable due to injury and travel with the absence of Robbie Kiely and Bill Maher stripping them of considerable defensive experience.

Indo Sport