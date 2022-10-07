Kildare’s Fergal Conway retires from inter-county football due to persistent injury

Fergal Conway has retired from inter-county football due to a persistent knee injury, Kildare GAA has announced.

Conway has been playing for Kildare since 2014, having been part of a decent U-21 team in 2013 that won the Leinster Championship and were tipped to win the All-Ireland title before Galway derailed them.

The Celbridge man offered great versatility to the Kildare managers he played under as a half-back, midfielder or even a defensive half-forward.

He made 98 competitive appearances for the county in his nine years involved, the last of which was against Mayo in the qualifier defeat in June, one of two championship appearances he made in 2022.

Kildare GAA paid tribute to the player saying he was "an exceptional leader on and off the field and represented the county with great honour, pride and distinction."

Conway's loss comes as Kevin Feely is already ruled out with the torn Achilles while doubts persist over Ben McCormack as he contemplates going to Australia though Kildare selector Johnny Doyle expressed hope this week that their top 2022 forward would be available to them.