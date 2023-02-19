Kildare’s 14 men claim an unlikely win against Clare to pick up first league points this season

Neil Flynn of Kildare converts a late winning free during the Allianz Football League Division Two against Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

These are the sort of victories around which entire seasons can turn.

Kildare, pointless after two games in Division 2 this year, were six points down to Clare in Ennis today and at a numerical disadvantage.

In the circumstances, it was a long way back. Yet they rallied and scored seven of the final eight points of the match.

There are no easy points in Division 2, but these will be the hardest won of any team this year.

Clare will have huge regrets. Colm Collins’ team were full value for the position they were in, although they went in on themselves after Kildare were reduced to 14 men following a red card for Ben McCormack and from a position of seeming comfort, they went 20 minutes without a score.

Eoin Cleary, over whom there had been an injury doubt this week, was outstanding, kicking 0-8 (2f), but they failed to arrest the momentum of the match.

For Kildare, Daniel Flynn came off the bench to kick two vital late scores, while Neil Flynn hit 0-4 (2f) from reserve, while Mick O’Grady was central in a couple of crucial turnovers at a time when the game threatened to get away from them completely.

Kildare were boosted before the game by the return to the starting line-up of Eoin Doyle and Kevin Feely, although they struggled to create scoring opportunities and trailed by 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time.

When McCormack walked on a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident, any Kildare comeback seemed improbable, but they dug in and threatened in every wave of attack in those pulsating last 20 minutes.

SCORERS – Kildare: J Hyland (4f), N Flynn 0-4 (2f) each; P Woodgate (1f), D Flynn 0-2 each; D Hyland, K Feely, D Kirwan, J Robinson 0-1 each. Clare: E Cleary 0-8 (6f); E McMahon (1f), G Cooney 0-2 each; R Lannigan, D Coughlan, P Collins 0-1 each.

KILDARE – M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Hyland, E Doyle, P McDermott; F Feely, K O’Callaghan; P Woodgate, K Flynn, D Kirwan; J Robinson, B McCormack, J Hyland. Subs: D Flynn for Robinson (43), N Flynn for Woodgate (45), D Malone for O’Callaghan 58), S O’Sullivan for Hyland (67)

CLARE – S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lannigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; P Collins, E McMahon, G Cooney. Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney (h-t), A Griffin for Cooney (47), B Rouine for O’Connor (47 inj), C Downes for Coughlan (56), C Russell for Doherty (70)

REF – D Murnane (Cork)