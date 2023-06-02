Kildare v Dublin: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Ciaran Kilkenny of Dublin in action against Kevin Feely of Kildare — © SPORTSFILE

The group stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship continues this weekend with Kildare hosting Dublin in their ‘home’ fixture in Group 3. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

With Newbridge out of action the match takes place at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny with a 5.00pm throw-in on Saturday.

What’s the team news?

Jack McCaffrey is again absent from the Dublin squad and Eoin Murchan remains on the sidelines too.

Kildare have named the same team that started in their drawn opening game of the group qualifier stages but that's likely to change before throw-in.

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Newcombe, M Fitzsimons, C Murphy; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, C Costello. Subs: D O'Hanlon, C Basquel, T Lahiff, S McMahon, G McEneaney, R McGarry, P O'Cofaigh-Byrne, L O'Dell, K O'Gara, D Rock, P Small.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, E Doyle; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; K O'Callaghan, A Masterson; P McDermott, P Cribbin, A Beirne; K Feely, D Kirwan, P Woodgate. Subs: A O'Neill, T Archbold, D Flynn, B Coffey, B Gibbons, D Malone, N Flynn, M Joyce, B McCormack, R Houlihan, M Kelly.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is not being shown on terrestrial tv but is being streamed on GAAGO.

What are the odds?

Dublin are heavy favourites at 1/8 with Kildare 11/2 and the draw is 14/1.

What are the coaches saying?

