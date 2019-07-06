Kildare topple Dublin with brilliant extra-time effort to win Leinster minor football championship

Kildare delivered a dominant extra-time display in accounting for Dublin by five points in their Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship final at Páirc Tailteann.

Early points from Eoin Bagnall and Aaron Browne helped settle Kildare with Dublin unlucky to see Luke Swan's attempt crash off the crossbar in the sixth minute but they gained some reward through Fionn Murray converting the resultant '45' with Swan levelling matters with a facile point within three minutes.

The Dubs enjoyed a fair degree of control at this point with frees from Ryan O'Dwyer and Murray reflecting their pressure but their opponents made the most of the chances that came their way as fine scores from Browne and Shane Flynn brought Kildare level by the 19th minute.

With Flynn and Murray trading points to ensure equality was maintained, the contest was stalled for a lengthy period as Dublin centre-back Senan Forker suffered what appeared a serious injury that necessitated his removal on a stretcher as Dublin enjoyed a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 interval lead.

With Despite Swan poking home from close range within a minute of the restart, Dublin failed to build on that momentum as Kildare hit back to level matters by the 47th minute thanks to scores from Bagnall, Flynn, Mikey Delahunty and Browne.

After Murray had rattled the crossbar at one end, Kildare availed of that let-off and two unanswered points from the influential Browne looked to have sealed the deal prior to Murray levelling matters with a cracking point with the last kick of normal time.

Bagnall's goal in the first minute of extra-time looked pivotal at the time and so it proved as the Lilies added another through Browne with Cian Burke's penalty save from O'Dwyer in the 73rd effectively sealing their well-deserved triumph.

Scorers – Kildare: A Browne, E Bagnall (0-6f) 1-7 each, S Flynn 0-3, E Meehan 0-2, K Eustace, M Delahunty 0-1 each. Dublin: F Murray 0-10 (8f, 1 ‘45'), L Swan 1-1, R O'Dwyer 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 pen), L Curran 0-2, A Rogers, R Keogh 0-1 each.

Kildare: C Burke; M Maguire, C Boran, T Gill; PJ Cullen, O O'Rourke, J Quinn; S Flynn, K Eustace; A Browne, C O'Brien, E Bagnall; O Milmoe, A Conneely, A Boyle. Subs: D Woulfe for Milmoe (36), M Delahunty for O'Brien (43), R Comeau for O'Rourke (50), E Meehan for Woulfe (57), M Whelan for Boyle (60+4), M Spillane for Conneely (69), J Kavanagh for Maguire (70, BC), L Doran for Eustace (74).

Dublin: H O'Sullivan; C Tyrell, B Millist, C Archer; K Conroy, S Forker, J Lundy; D O'Dowd, L Murphy-Guinane; R O'Dwyer, L Swan, F Murray; A Rogers, R Keogh, S Kinsella. Subs: A Watson for Millist (20), B Harding for Forker (30+5), R Bolger for Kinsella (36), D Fagan for O'Dwyer (48), T Brennan for Keogh (48), H Colclough for Lundy (52), L Curran for Rogers (61), M Nealon for Archer (61), O'Dwyer for Brennan (70), Keogh for Murphy-Guinane (71).

REF: David Hickey (Carlow)

