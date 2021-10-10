Kildare SFC round-up: Celbridge and Naas complete last-four line-up as champions Athy are dumped out

Celbridge and Naas won through their respective quarter-finals against Athy and Carbury over the weekend to complete the semi-final line up in the Kildare SFC.

Celbridge ended the reign of champions Athy by the slenderest of margins with a 1-9 to 0-11 win on Sunday afternoon.

A goal in the seventh minute by Aaron Browne helped Celbridge into an early lead and when the same player scored the last two points before the second-half water break, they led 1-8 to 0-7.

But Athy, with county men Kevin Feely and David Hyland back in their starting line-up, scored four of the five points in the last 13 minutes of normal time to leave just a point between the sides going into injury-time.

Athy had a late chance to earn a draw when James Eaton struck a free with the last kick of the game but it went heartbreakingly past the post and it’s Celbridge who progress to face Sarsfields in the last four.

Naas had it easier 24 hours earlier when they saw off Carbury by 0-21 to 1-11.

Young county star Darragh Kirwan picked a good day to run riot with newly appointed county team selectors Johnny Doyle and Anthony Rainbow watching on from the stands.

Kirwan kicked eight points, seven from play, in a brilliant individual display. Naas lost the services of James Burke and Alex Beirne to injury in the opening 20 minutes but that barely cost them a moment’s thought as they poured forward in some style.

They led 0-12 to 0-6 at half-time and really pulled away in the third quarter, leading 0-18 to 0-8.

Carbury briefly threatened to get back into the game when Eoghan O’Flaherty converted a penalty as part of a run of 1-2 without reply but, in truth, a comeback was never really on the cards.

Kirwan scored his eighth point late in the game before Paddy McDermott rounded off the scoring and Naas remain on course for their appearance in a county final since 1991 but in the last four they will face off against a Maynooth side looking to reach their first senior final since 1916.