Kildare GAA have conveyed their "regret" to supporters who will not be able to get tickets for tomorrow night's third-round qualifier against Mayo in Newbridge.

Kildare 'regret' over tickets: Fans begin frantic search for qualifier as clubs try to make most of small supply

After the furore over the venue during the week, when the GAA backed down from their original position that the game was going ahead in Croke Park, the dearth of tickets for supporters has become apparent with the breakdown among clubs who have begun distributing to their members.

One very prominent club in the county informed members that it would have just 15 tickets to distribute among a membership of hundreds.

With more than half the 8,200 tickets going to season-ticket holders and players, management and administrators, the expected squeeze has kicked in.

Kildare GAA issued a statement yesterday "wishing to place on record our heartfelt thanks to the clubs and followers of Kildare GAA, who have been so supportive not just this week but through all good times and bad.

"That is something that we have never taken for granted," the statement added.

"It is a source of great regret therefore that we will not be able to accommodate the huge demand for tickets among the Kildare GAA public for this game, and thank you for your understanding and patience in this regard.

"We would ask people who do not have a ticket for the match on Saturday not to turn up in Newbridge."

Meanwhile, the county's hurlers released a joint statement with the Antrim senior hurling squad last night to express their dissatisfaction at the scheduling of this Saturday's Joe McDonagh promotion/relegation play-off, which takes place at the Armagh Athletics Grounds. Both counties believe the competition should stick with a six-team format for 2019.

Elsewhere, Cavan have received a timely lift ahead of their All-Ireland third-round qualifier against Tyrone with the proposed one-match bans for Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh overturned by the Central Hearings Committee last night.

Moynagh and captain McVeety were both sent off after the final whistle in last Saturday evening's Brewster Park meeting when a melee broke out.

Referee Cormac Reilly sent off three players, including Down's Anthony Doherty, but Cavan were satisfied that they had a strong case to overturn the proposed one-match ban.

The melee involved several players from both sides while a Cavan backroom official was also hit with a proposed suspension.

McVeety has been hugely influential for Cavan this season.

Irish Independent