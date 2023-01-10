Kildare pull out of O’Byrne Cup tie against Westmeath

9 July 2016; A general view of a Kildare flag prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship - Round 2B match between Kildare and Offaly at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare have pulled out of their dead rubber O’Byrne Cup tie against Westmeath tomorrow night.

According to a short statement from the Leinster GAA Council the game is not going ahead because ‘Kildare are unable to fulfil the fixture.’

Yesterday Louth withdrew from their midweek away fixture against Wexford. Mickey Harte’s side had already secured a place in the semi-final while Wexford were already eliminated.

Neither Kildare or Westmeath could advance in the competition.

But the cancellation of the fixture calls into question the long-term viability of the pre-season GAA tournament which clashes directly with the Sigerson Cup competition.

It is understood that Kildare claim they were unable to field a team due to players preparing for exams, upcoming Sigerson Cup commitments and their desire to focus on preparation for the start of the Allainz league.

The latter competition has assumed greater significance this season because counties can qualify directly for the Sam Maguire series from it regardless of how they fare in the provincial championship.

The cancellation of the Westmeath v Kildare game means that there are just three midweek O’Byrne Cup games: Laois v Carlow; Dublin v Offaly and Meath v Longford taking place.