Kildare manager Brian Flanagan hoping U-20 success will filter through to senior level

If Kildare are to make a breakthrough in senior football in the coming years, it’s likely they’ll point to days like Saturday in Cavan.

Over the course of the campaign, Kildare had proven themselves worthy U-20 champions. They recovered from a first-round defeat to Westmeath to pick their way to an All-Ireland title. Kildare have now contested three U-20 finals since 2018, winning two.

They were the better side from start to finish in Kingspan Breffni. Nine wind-assisted first-half wides might have proved costly but Brian Flanagan’s side managed the game well, keeping possession when Sligo, backed by a huge support, threatened to whip up a storm.

Twice Sligo got to within two points in the second half but save for a scuffed free, there were no signs of Kildare nerves. And when Flanagan sent for reinforcements, they finished the job. Killian Browne hit 1-1 including a beautifully lobbed goal after a Kildare press saw a Sligo kick-out picked off, with Eoin Cully also clipping over a point.

Kildare captain Shane Farrell lifts the cup — © SPORTSFILE

And Flanagan is hopeful that Kildare’s good recent record at age grade and schools football will soon feed into the senior team.

“I think it’s huge, winning. You cannot beat winning, it’s the best form of psychology,” manager Flanagan said afterwards.

“These lads have that and they have a want to win no matter who they are playing or what team they are on, they just play with that desire and heart and character.

"They are just a great bunch of lads and the importance of winning is that mindset filters through the county, it filters into the club championship, into the schools and please God into the senior team and everything else. Delighted for them. They have worked incredibly hard and they have got their rewards.”

Sligo’s wait for a first All-Ireland title at the grade goes on, their hopes evaporating inside 90 seconds when two successive Ethan Cadden kick-outs were picked off for the concession of 1-1. But with 11 of their starting side eligible next year, there are reasons to be optimistic.

“Everyone made mistakes out on the field and us as management make mistakes so it was just unfortunate,” manager Paul Henry said. “Unfortunately, when a goalie makes a mistake it’s highlighted so much more. We are very proud of all he has done. Ethan has been excellent all year and there are games he has got us through with his kick-outs. He can keep his head up high and he has two more years at this grade so he will learn from this and come back stronger.

“Eleven will be eligible next year and a number of our subs too. We will hopefully build on this again and come back stronger.”