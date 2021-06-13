Kildare hold off Meath comeback to secure promotion to Division One

13 June 2021; Kevin Flynn of Kildare celebrates after his side's victory in the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Kildare and Meath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

DRAMA at the death in Newbridge, when no one could have seen it coming for the first hour.

Kildare were a man down but cruising, nine points ahead of their neighbouring rivals, when Meath defender Cathal Hickey advanced to land his second point.

At the time it looked merely a footnote to this Allianz Football League Division 2 promotion semi-final.

Instead, it kickstarted a run of six unanswered points from Andy McEntee’s Royals, previously bedraggled, now suddenly energised, as Kildare physically wilted down the home straight.

It all culminated around eight minutes into stoppage time with an equalising chance for Meath sub Darragh Campion. When the ball felt to his feet amid a goalmouth scramble, the impossibility of extra-time loomed large – but goalkeeper Mark Donnellan sprung from his line to effect one of the most vital saves he will make in all of 2021.

This was more than merely a priceless victory for Kildare, delivering a much-coveted return to top-flight football in 2022. For that first hour it was also a statement of intent from Jack O’Connor’s men, perhaps one of the most impressive in the reign of the decorated Kerryman.

The one caveat? Meath were rudderless for the most part, lacking the championship sharpness and aggression that were both trademarks of this Lilywhite performance at Newbridge.

It was only after Luke Flynn was sent off for an off-the-ball incident involving Brian Conlon (who was booked) that Meath came into the contest. They were eight down at the time, a deficit that stretched to ten soon after the second water break, but they were dominant for most of the final quarter.

Amid the drama there was also an ugly and protracted melee during injury-time. When the dust had settled and referee Barry Cassidy had spoken to his fellow officials, the Derry official brandished straight reds to Meath duo Conor McGill and Conlon, as well as yellows to visiting goalkeeper Andrew Colgan, his teammate Ethan Devine and Kildare’s Alex Beirne.

Even down to 13 men, they almost forced the unlikeliest of deadlocks, but Kildare hung on to their palpable joy and relief.

The prize for both counties was both huge and glaring obvious: the carrot of Division 1 football for two Leinster pretenders who have been left in the dust by the Dubs over the past decade.

Meath had finally achieved the holy grail last season only to be promptly relegated; Kildare’s last spring in the top-flight came two years previously, in 2018, when they finished pointless after all seven rounds.

Their form in reaching this semi-final had been typically, incorrigibly inconsistent: wins over impressive wins over Cork and Laois sandwiching a home loss to Clare.

But today’s return to St Conleth’s Park came with a beguiling bonus: a crowd of 200 supporters, allowed in following the latest easing of Covid restrictions.

Those wearing white were given early reason for cheer. Kevin Feely, starting at full-forward, opened their account with a fourth-minute point following a soaring ‘mark’ under pressure.

Just a minute later, the hosts were in dreamland after Neil Flynn’s speculative delivery from the right wing, quite likely a shot at the posts, fell short but was caught by Jimmy Hyland on the edge of the square and he fired home from point-blank range.

The gloss of that bright start was soon eroded by fresh injury woes for a Kildare team that had already started without Daniel Flynn, withdrawn before throw-in following his second hamstring setback in recent weeks.

After nine minutes a hamstrung Hyland hobbled out, to be replaced by Brian McLoughlin who hit the ground running with two points, from play and a free, before the first water-break.

Kildare led by 1-3 to 0-2 at that juncture, but by then they had also lost Paul Cribbin, who appeared to turn his ankle contesting a kickout and had to be stretchered off.

Meath belatedly found some momentum via a quick-fire brace from Cathal Hickey and Bryan McMahon on the resumption, but they failed to score from the 18th minute all the way to half-time.

This was partly attributable to some excellent Kildare defending, no one more tigerish than Eoin Doyle, but they were facilitated by very poor handling and use of possession by an out-of-sorts Meath.

The hosts landed the last four points of the half, via a Neil Flynn brace, McLoughlin and fellow sub Alex Beirne, to lead by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

It might have been even worse for the Royals, Feely flashing a presentable goal chance narrowly wide of the right upright after being put through on goal by McLoughlin.

SCORERS – Kildare: B McLoughlin 0-5 (3f), J Hyland 1-0, N Flynn 0-3 (1f), K Feely (1m), D Kirwan 0-2, A Beirne, S Ryan 0-1 each. Meath: J Morris 0-4 (2f), C Hickey, M Newman (2f) 0-2 each, F Reilly, B McMahon, E Devine, C O’Sullivan, E Wallace, J Wallace 0-1 each.

KILDARE – M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; L Flynn, A Masterson; N Flynn, F Conway, P Cribbin; D Kirwan, K Feely, J Hyland. Subs: B McLoughlin for Hyland (inj 9), A Beirne for Cribbin (inj 16), S O’Sullivan for Feely (inj 41), S Ryan for Conway (55), C Hartley for N Flynn (55), D Malone for Kirwan (71).

MEATH – A Colgan; S Lavin, D Keogan, C McGill; C Hickey, S McEntee, F Reilly; B Menton, E Devine; P Harnan, B McMahon, M Costello; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, J Morris. Subs: B Conlon for Menton (inj 31), J Wallace for O’Reilly (ht), E Wallace for Costello (38), J Scully for Keogan (inj 44), R Ryan for Lavin (54), D Campion for Harnan (54), M Newman for McMahon (54).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry)