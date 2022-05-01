Kildare give Louth a sharp dose of reality with clinical Leinster SFC quarter-final victory

Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Leonard Grey of Louth during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Not even a decorated manager with the All-Ireland Midas touch can guarantee you success when the championship bar is raised.

Louth supporters descended on O’Connor Park hoping that Mickey Harte could continue his run of league success in this Leinster SFC quarter-final.

Instead, what transpired was a cruel display of the chasm that exists between mid-ranking hopefuls and a county like Kildare with more genuine aspirations of provincial success.

Glenn Ryan’s men banished any lingering bad vibes from their top-flight relegation, a month ago, by cruising to a 16-point victory, the margin padded out by second half goals from a Kevin Feely penalty and an injury-time strike from Darragh Kirwan.

Fellow sub Paddy Woodgate and Paul Cribbin tagged on further points, either side of a Sam Mulroy consolation, to ensure that Kildare eclipsed their previous 15-point cakewalk when the counties last met in SFC combat eight years ago.

In advance, Lilywhite fans with long memories may have viewed this fixture with trepidation given the prior tendency of often-fancied Kildare teams to flounder against Louth, as happened in 1991, ’95, 2007 and ’10.

Perhaps the only recent history that counted was their respective league form graphs. Kildare had suffered top-flight relegation but could point to several flickers of genuine promise, most notably in deadlock with Kerry and victory over Dublin.

Louth’s upward graph under Harte, meanwhile, was reflected in back-to-back promotions and in their impressive comeback against Limerick last month to claim the Division 3 title.

All of which meant that both counties would be competing in the same league division next spring.

But here, from the opening bell, a yawning gulf was evident. Kildare were playing at Division 1 speed whereas Louth were doing everything that bit slower, while being turned over in the tackle and suffering repeatedly off their own kickout.

They lost eight of their first half restarts, all when James Califf went long, while an early turnover led directly to Brian McLoughlin opening Kildare’s account after one minute.

Another lost kickout led by Alex Beirne eased Kildare into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead with the game just 15 minutes old. By the 22nd minute, when an off-balance Paul Cribbin pointed impressively from the right wing, they led by 0-10 to 0-1 and all six starting Kildare forwards had scored from play.

A previously well-shackled Sam Mulroy and Conor Grimes (from a mark) lifted the pall of gloom for Louth.

Read More

But already they needed goals and twice they were denied in that first half: advancing full-back Bevan Duffy arrived at the end of an incisive move only to be repelled by ‘keeper Mark Donnellan (13 minutes), and then another slick moved ended with Mulroy feeding Liam Jackon for a fisted finish ruled out for a square ball (28 minutes).

Thus, at half-time, they trailed by 0-13 to 0-5.

To their credit, Louth pushed further upfield on the restart and landed the first three points – via a Mulroy free and two Conor Grimes efforts.

But after temperatures were raised following a melee, Kildare settled when Daniel Flynn skinned Niall Sharkey and bore down on goal, only to be fouled in the act of shooting. Feely’s perfectly placed penalty left them 1-13 to 0-8 clear – effectively game over.

From there on, Kildare pressed ever further clear of a flagging Louth. Some more Flynn magic created a goal chance that Jimmy Hyland blazed over. Kirwan laned a brilliant point with his first touch after coming off the bench, en route to finishing as top-scorer with 1-3.

Louth’s misery was compounded by a second yellow for Grimes on 66 minutes. Five minutes later, Woodgate and Tony Archibold were involved in the move that ended with a simple, soccer-style finish for the unmarked Kirwan.

Ryan’s men march on to the semi-finals, against opponents still unknown. For Louth, an uncertain qualifier fate awaits.

Scorers – Kildare: D Kirwan 1-3 (1f), J Hyland 0-5 (1f), B McCormack 0-4, K Feely 1-0 (pen), D Flynn (1m), P Cribbin 0-3 each, P Woodgate 0-2 (1f), B McLoughlin, A Beirne 0-1 each. Louth: S Mulroy 0-5 (1m, 1f), C Grimes 0-3 (2m), C Early, C Byrne, T Durnin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O’Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; T Archibold, J Murray, K Flynn; K Feely, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne, B McCormack, P Cribbin; B McLoughlin, D Flynn, J Hyland. Subs: D Kirwan for McLoughlin (49), P McDermott for Beirne (52), D Hyland for Murray (62), P Woodgate for Hyland (66), M Joyce for Houlihan (inj 66).

Louth: J Califf; D Corcoran, B Duffy, D McKenny; J Clutterbuck, N Sharkey, E Callaghan; T Durnin, C Early; L Jackson, S Mulroy, C McKeever; C Downey, C Grimes, C Byrne. Subs: L Grey for Clutterbuck (28), T Jackson for Byrne (ht), D Campbell for Early (56), C Keenan for Callaghan (58), J Murphy for Durnin (temp 67), G Browne for Duffy (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).