Kildare give Dublin major scare at Croke Park as Dessie Farrell’s men limp into Leinster final

Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12

This was not in the lopsided Leinster script. On a day when Stephen Cluxton made his first Dublin appearance since December, 2020, even his headline-making return was almost a footnote by the final whistle.

For the record, Dublin have not been knocked off their provincial perch. They will go into the Leinster final in a fortnight as hot favourites against Louth opponents appearing at this stage for the first time since 2010.

But that two-point margin of victory, remarkable in itself, masks the full extent of Dublin’s travails in front of a Croke Park crowd of 30,499.

They were, for the most part, somewhere between insipid and awful. They didn’t take the lead until the 64th minute, when sub Cormac Costello tapped over his own free.

Another replacement, Lorcan O’Dell, doubled Dublin’s threadbare advantage in the second minute of stoppage time. There was still time for Kildare to try and fashion a smash-and-grab winning goal but, by then, they were running low of fuel and perhaps even lower in ideas.

They had led by 0-10 to 0-6 after Paddy Woodgate nailed a sweet ‘45’ in the 41st minute – but they only managed two more points via a Jack Robinson free and a Neil Flynn effort that restored their lead after 59 minutes.

It was not for the want of opportunity: Kildare hit six efforts short in the second half alone, three of them from the previously excellent Ben McCormack.

The Kildare centre-forward was later named Man of the Match – scant consolation. Perhaps the only real positive for Glenn Ryan, apart from his team’s valiant performance, was the fact that defeats for Louth and Down ensured that they advance to the Sam Maguire group stages and not the dreaded Tailteann Cup.

The obligatory 11th hour changes were more notable than usual for one overriding reason: a certain 41-year-old returning to goalkeeping sentry for the Dubs.

Cluxton was promoted ahead of David O’Hanlon for his first Sky Blue appearance since the 2020 All-Ireland final against Mayo. John Small and Tom Lahiff were also added to Dessie Farrell’s starting mix, displacing Seán MacMahon and Jack McCaffrey.

Kildare’s inclusion of Mick O’Grady and Paddy McDermott (replacing Darragh Malone and Barry Coffey) suggested that Glenn Ryan would attempt a more pragmatic defensive set-up than last summer.

Then, Kildare’s man-for-man tactics were shredded by a first half onslaught yielding five goals inside 26 traumatic minutes.

The final margin then settled at 14 points – it could have been anything, in truth – but this was scarcely an outlier. Dublin had won their previous five provincial head-to-heads by a cumulative 65 points, or 13 on average.

None of which explains that happened next: at half-time Kildare led by 0-8 to 0-6, and deservedly so. Dublin were anaemic and might have been even further adrift but the reflexes of their prodigal ‘keeper who, just three minutes in, denied Jack Robinson at the end of a long run the Kildare corner-forward, with Dublin’s defence caught too high upfield.

Just as well for the perennial Leinster champions that another of their comeback kids, Paul Mannion, was in the groove. Three times Kildare edged a point ahead (via Darragh Kirwan and Paddy Woodgate frees) and three times Mannion riposted to leave the sides deadlocked at 0-3 apiece after 24 minutes.

But then the rank outsiders, perhaps realising that Dubs were in dithering mode, landed five of the last eight points before the break.

Kirwan was causing particular trouble as their attacking focal point: he finished the half with 0-2 and a couple of assists.

Meanwhile, by half-time, Dublin had hit three wides, another three short and had two further scoring attempts blocked. In the starting absence of Dean Rock and Cormac Costello, Con O’Callaghan assumed free-taking duties but badly miscued his first attempt.

In the 21st minute, there were cheers from the Hill when they spotted Cluxton advancing upfield to take a ‘45’. It was nine years since he last performed that duty regularly and here it showed: he missed.

What Farrell made of that first half can be summed up his reaction: he introduced Jack McCaffrey and Cormac Costello for the second half, Lahiff and Ross McGarry (despite scoring a point) losing out.

But initially it got worse before it turned slightly better for the 12-in-a-row Leinster champions, as McCormack and that Woodgate ‘45’ stretched Kildare’s cushion to four.

Was the impossible about to materialise? Not quite, as Seán Bugler and Colm Basquel replied as Dublin belatedly found some rhythm. They finally drew level once more via Cian Murphy after 53 minutes, but it took another point on the hour from the lively McCaffrey to cancel out Flynn’s point and set the stage for that fraught finale.

SCORERS

Dublin:P Mannion 0-3, C O’Callaghan 0-2 (1f), C Kilkenny, R McGarry, S Bugler, C Basquel, L Gannon, C Murphy, J McCaffrey, C Costello (f), L O’Dell 0-1 each.

Kildare:P Woodgate 0-4 (2f, 1 ‘45’), J Robinson 0-3f, D Kirwan, B McCormack 0-2 each, N Flynn 0-1.

TEAMS

DUBLIN –S Cluxton; D Newcombe, D Byrne, L Gannon; J Small, C Murphy, T Lahiff; B Fenton, J McCarthy; R McGarry, S Bugler, C Kilkenny; P Mannion, C O’Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: J McCaffrey for Lahiff (ht), C Costello for McGarry (ht), L O’Dell for Basquel (50), P Small for Mannion (58), D Rock for Bugler (65).

KILDARE – M Donnellan; E Doyle, M O’Grady, P McDermott; D Hyland, K Flynn, S Ryan; K O’Callaghan, A Masterson; A Beirne, B McCormack, J Sargent; P Woodgate, D Kirwan, J Robinson.

Subs: P Cribbin for Beirne (46), N Flynn for Robinson (49), D Flynn for Kirwan (56), K Feely for Masterson (63), J Hyland for McCormack (69).

REF – F Kelly (Longford)