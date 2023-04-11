Kildare GAA in mourning following the death of John Joe Walsh

Colm Keys

Kildare and Leinster GAA and St Laurence's GAA club are mourning the death of John Joe Walsh, who was a well known administrator in the county and the province and was a selector for three different Kildare managers, including Mick O'Dywer.