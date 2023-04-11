Kildare GAA in mourning following the death of John Joe Walsh

Kildare and Leinster GAA and St Laurence's GAA club are mourning the death of John Joe Walsh, who was a well known administrator in the county and the province and was a selector for three different Kildare managers, including Mick O'Dywer.

John Joe served as Kildare's Leinster Council delegate for a number of years and was Leinster PRO for a time while also sitting on various Central Council committees.