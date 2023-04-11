Kildare GAA in mourning following the death of John Joe Walsh

Kildare and Leinster GAA and St Laurence's GAA club are mourning the death of John Joe Walsh, who was a well known administrator in the county and the province and was a selector for three different Kildare managers, including Mick O'Dywer.
John Joe served as Kildare's Leinster Council delegate for a number of years and was Leinster PRO for a time while also sitting on various Central Council committees.
Originally from Mayo he had the distinction of playing senior football for three different counties, Mayo, Westmeath and Kildare where he settled.
He was a selector to Eamonn O'Donoghue, O'Dwyer and Dermot Earley when they were in charge of the Kildare senior team.
He had a deep involvement with St Laurence's and was club president at the time of his death.