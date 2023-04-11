| 7.2°C Dublin

Kildare GAA in mourning following the death of John Joe Walsh

Colm Keys

Kildare and Leinster GAA and St Laurence's GAA club are mourning the death of John Joe Walsh, who was a well known administrator in the county and the province and was a selector for three different Kildare managers, including Mick O'Dywer.

John Joe served as Kildare's Leinster Council delegate for a number of years and was Leinster PRO for a time while also sitting on various Central Council committees.

