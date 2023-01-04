Kildare forwards on form in ten-point win over Wexford

4 January 2023; Aaron Masterson of Kildare in action against Darragh Lyons of Wexford during the O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 1 match between Wexford and Kildare at St Patrick's Park in Enniscorthy, Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Kildare full forward line led the charge as the visitors to Enniscorthy recorded a ten-point win over Wexford in this O’Byrne Cup opening round tie.

Darragh Kirwan, Paddy Woodgate and Jack Robinson contributed 1-15 between them as the Lilywhites got the new campaign off to a solid start.

Kildare led by 0-11 to 0-6 at half time, after the sides were on level terms (0-5 each) at the end of the first quarter.

Jack Robinson sparkled throughout that spell with five points from play, while Darragh Kirwan added three from full forward.

A Paddy Woodgate goal in the 41st minute left Kildare with a 1-13 to 0-6 lead and ruled out any prospects of a comeback.

One bright note of the Wexford performance was the excellent finishing of Mark Rossiter who kicked nine of their eleven points.

Kildare will now host Louth in Newbridge on Saturday while Wexford will face Westmeath in The Downs.

Scorers: Kildare – D Kirwan 0-6, P Woodgate 1-3 (0-2 frees), J Robinson 0-6 (1 free), D Malone, A Beirne (mark), C McMonagle 0-1 each. Wexford – M Rossiter 0-9 (5 frees, 1 mark, 1 45), K O’Grady and C Kinsella 0-1 each.

Kildare: M Donnellan; D Malone, M Joyce, J Quinn; P McDermott, J Sargent, K Flynn; A Masterson, A Beirne; S O’Sullivan, B Coffey, D Hyland; P Woodgate, D Kirwan, J Robinson. Subs: J Hyland for Robinson (48), B Gibbons for Masterson (54), C McMonagle for Coffey (54), T Archbold for O’Sullivan (61).

Wexford: C McCabe; J Rossiter, E Porter, R Crosbie; G Malone, D Lyons, B Cushe; L Doyle, E Nolan; K O’Grady, D Furlong, D O’Toole; M Rossiter, B Brosnan, C Kinsella. Subs: C Stokes for Furlong (26), L O’Connor for Crosbie (62), G Sheehan for J Rossiter (62), R Brooks for M Rossiter (62), C Cooney for Kinsella (67).

Referee: J Foley (Carlow).