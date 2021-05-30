| 19.2°C Dublin

Kildare book promotion play-off date with Meath following commanding victory over Laois

Kildare 2-18 Laois -8

KILDARE will meet Meath in Division 2 promotion semi-final after finishing top of the North conference with a commanding 13-point win over Laois in Portlaoise this afternoon.

Laois, meanwhile, will meet Down in the relegation play-off, a third demoralising defeat in a row in 2021.

Kildare’s authority through the first half became more and more pronounced at the game went on.

After falling behind to an early Evan O’Carroll point, Kildare hit four on the spin to assert themselves on the game.

Their interplay was more calculated, better executed than Laois’s all through the first half.

They displayed patience when required to draw Laois out and urgency to exploit any available gaps after turning the hosts over.

Jimmy Hyland darted from corner to corner looking for quick delivery but much of Kildare’s better play came through slower build up.

They almost had a goal when Neil Flynn squared for Luke Flynn to palm into an empty goal but Kieran Lillis did exceptionally well to beat him to the ball and divert the ball.

Brilliant though Lillis’s intervention was, it only postponed the inevitable.

After a move had seemingly stagnated on the right wing with Kevin Feely in possession, Darragh Kirwan showed for the ball – then turned and spun in behind his man.

He drew Niall Corbett from his line and then flicked across to Luke Flynn, who palmed the goal.

Laois had seven wides in the first half but they were no better than the 1-7 to 0-4 score line suggested at the break.

Their trailing margin – six points – was the same tally they trailed both Clare and Cork by in their first two games.

Things got worse before they got better for Mike Quirke’s team.

Kevin Flynn, whose pace from wing-back caused trouble for Laois all day, made a burst up the left wing after strong play by Fergal Conway. He played a one-two with Darragh Kirwan and slid a shot under Corbet.

That put Kildare nine points ahead in the 45th minute and apparently cruising.

Just two minutes later though, they conceded a goal entirely of their own making.

Paul Cribbin took a free kick on the Kildare ’21 and seemed to misread the intentions of his goalkeeper, Mark Donnellan.

He kicked straight across the line to Gary Walsh, who had a clear route goal and just a frantically retreating Donnellan to beat.

Laois also got the next two scores to generate some momentum but Kildare were able to cut through their press and use the space in behind.

Aarson Masterson came off the bench to kick two excellent scores as Kildare hit eight of the final nines points of the match.

SCORERS

Kildare: K Flynn 1-1, N Flynn (3f), J Hyland (1f, 1m) 0-4 each, L Flynn 1-0, S O’Sullivan (1m) 0-3, A Masterson, 0-2 each, B McLoughlin, F Conway, K Feely, C Hartley 0-1 each.

Laois: G Walsh 1-5 (0-4f), E O’Carroll 0-2, E Lowry 0-1.

TEAMS

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; K Feely, L Flynn; N Flynn, F Conway, P Cribbin; B McLoughlin, D Kirwan, J Hyland. Subs: A Masterson for Feely (h-t), S O’Sullivan for McLoughlin (49), A Beirne for Kirwan (52), P Brophy for N Flynn (58), S Ryan for Houlihan (67), C Hartley for Cribbin (67)

LAOIS: N Corbett; R Pigott, M Timmons, G Dillon; S Lacey, A Farrell, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, J O’Loughlin; E Lowry, P Kingston, D O’Reilly, B Byrne, G Walsh, E O’Carroll. Subs: B Carroll for O’Reilly (h-t), M Barry for Kingston (50), P Buggy for O’Sullivan (54), T Collins for Byrne (57), B Daly for Timmons (57), C Begley for O’Loughlin (64), R Munnelly for Walsh (64)

REF: P Faloon (Down)

