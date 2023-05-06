Kildare beat Down to set up All-Ireland U-20 final clash with Sligo

Kildare 1-11 Down 2-7

Last year's finalists Kildare, came back to defeat Down in a breathless Parnell Park encounter to reach the Eirgird U-20 All-Ireland final.

Jack McKevitt came up from half back to win the contest with the game's last kick.

Shane Farrell gave the Leinster champions the lead for the first time in the 52nd minute as they powered back from six down to reach this season’s decider.

Down midfielder Odhrán Murdock whipped over the first score of the game and then majestically caught the ball in the middle of the field to begin the move for the semi-final’s first goal.

Jason Morgan’s eighth-minute goal supplied the confidence for Down to control the contest. A long injury delay to Kildare midfielder Fionn Cooke, however, broke the Mourne momentum.

Cooke’s direct replacement, Seán Hanafin, pointed straight away to spark three unanswered scores. So, after an uncomfortable start, Brian Flanagan’s renewed side only trailed 1-4 to 0-4 at the break. Down quickly settled after the break with an ice cool Savage free, but Kildare would not stay down. Oisín O’Sullivan made it a one-point game after squeezing a shot past Oisín Tracey at the near post and despite Morgan scoring another goal, McKevitt’s heroic effort will see Kildare face Sligo next Saturday.

SCORERS— Down: J Morgan 2-1 (1m), O Savage (2f) and O Treacy (1f. 1'45) 0-2 each, T McCarroll and O Murdock 0-1 each. Kildare: O O’Sullivan 1-1, S Farrell 0-4 (2f), E Cully 0-2, N Dolan (f), A Fanning, S Hanafin and J McKevitt 0-1 each.

DOWN: O Treacy; F McAvoy, F Murdock, P McCarthy; J Kelly, T Hardy, C Greene; O Murdock, T McCarroll; H Magill, J Doran, O Cunningham; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers. SUBS: C Cunningham for H Magill (36), R Magill for McEvoy (48), N Toner for Doran (58), S Carr for McCarroll (63).

KILDARE: C Barker, H O’Neill, T Von Engelbrechten, R Burke; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt; F Cooke, S Farrell; R Sinkey, C Bolton, C Dalton; A Fanning, N Dolan, O O’Sullivan. SUBS: S Hanafin for Cooke (20) E Mountaine for Harris (31), E Cully for O’Sullivan (36), K Browne for Sinkey (48). REF: T Murphy (Galway)