The Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland qualifier will go ahead in Newbridge on Saturday night after the GAA climbed down from their insistence that the game would be played in Croke Park.

The Kildare v Mayo All-Ireland qualifier will go ahead in Newbridge on Saturday night after the GAA climbed down from their insistence that the game would be played in Croke Park.

Kildare and Mayo to receive 1,500 tickets each for Newbridge encounter and fans who miss out are asked to stay away

It is understood that Kildare’s threat to withdraw from the competition proved sufficient to force the Central Competitions Control Committee to change their mind.

The decision is a major embarrassment to the Croke Park authorities which could have implications for fixture making down the line. On the other hand it is a massive endorsement for Kildare and the manager Cian O’Neill who led the demand for the game to be played in Newbridge.

The game will now go ahead at a venue with a capacity of just over 8,2.00. In a statement this afternoon, the GAA confirmed that fans who purchased tickets for the double-header at Croke Park will be refunded and revealed how tickets for the game in Newbridge would be distributed.

"The GAA can confirm that the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round Three meeting of Kildare and Mayo will take place in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge on Saturday evening at 7.00pm. "Following discussions with the Kildare County Committee and An Garda Síochána in recent days, upgraded match-day and traffic management plans involving extra stewarding and Gardaí will be put in place to cater for the large crowds expected at the venue before the game.

"The GAA wishes to point out that the decision by the CCCC to fix the game for Croke Park originally was based on serious concerns around the health and safety of patrons attending the fixture. The CCCC has received assurances that these issues will be adequately addressed. "The original capacity of 8,200 remains in place.

"Both Kildare and Mayo County Committees will receive 1,500 tickets each for club distribution. The remainder will be used to meet the needs of players, season ticket holders and sponsors.

"The GAA can also confirm that the meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will now take place at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

"Tickets purchased for the Croke Park double-header fixture will not be valid for these games and a refund process from the point of purchase has been put in place. "Supporters without tickets are urged not to come to St Conleth’s Park on Saturday. "Tickets for the new fixtures will be priced at €20/£18 (adults) and €5/£5 (juveniles)."

A statement from Mayo confirmed the change of venue and reassured fans that they expect all of their season ticket holders will be accommodated, but the rest is up in the air until the GAA confirm details.

It read: "We note that the Mayo v Kildare Round 3 qualifier has now been for St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, at 7pm, on Saturday. "Mayo GAA is awaiting full details from the GAA in relation to tickets for this fixture. We expect that all Mayo GAA season ticket holders will get access to a ticket for this game. There may also be a very limited number of tickets on sale to the general public through SuperValu and Centra outlets. "In relation to supporters who had purchased tickets for the game in Croke Park on Saturday evening, we are awaiting details from Croke Park, who handle all ticket arrangements for this game.

"The Mayo team and management have this week been preparing to play Kildare on Saturday and look forward to having a passionate Mayo support in Newbridge on Saturday evening." The Cavan-Tyrone game will now take place at Brewster Park in Fermanagh, Cavan’s original choice of ‘home’ venue. UPDATE

Cavan v Tyrone NOW CONFIRMED for this Sat 30th June 5.00pm in Brewster Park, Enniskillen. — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) June 27, 2018 Earlier, the GAA's ticketing website stopped selling tickets for the Saturday double-header at GAA headquarters which will not now go ahead. See below:

Former Mayo midfielder David Brady reacted to the news on Off The Ball saying: "It's a victory for every single one of us from the grassroots to the very top to say there is now an appetite for change. "There has to be and there's momentum. No one is asking for a revolution, we're saying, 'Let's think ahead, let's plan'. "Maybe if they have the stipulation that if two Division One teams clash there is going to be a review of numbers and of the venue, then fair enough."

More to follow

Online Editors