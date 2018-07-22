Kildare 0-16 Galway 0-19 as it happened: 14-man Lilywhites beaten by the Tribesmen
It's back-to-back defeats for Kildare. Galway built on their win over the Kingdom and edged a thriller in Newbridge.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Colm O'Rourke: Dead rubbers loom and serial losers may progress, nonsensical nature of Super 8 is rearing its head
- McCreery expects 'Tribal' warfare as Kildare renew old rivalry
- Pressure mounts on Kingdom as Fitzmaurice wields the axe
- Ewan MacKenna: Croke Park has gone from the jewel in the crown to the pain in the a**e
- Kerry just have to get back to being Kerry