Congratulations to Kilcoo, you are 2022 All-Ireland club champions. At the final whistle against Derrygonnelly last Sunday, the Kilcoo players’ body language was like plasterers stopping for the tea half-way through a difficult job.

In his speech from the podium, joint captain Conor Laverty bore the pained expression of a stern Mother Superior. He absentmindedly held the trophy aloft, thanked the sponsors, and said, “See you all in two weeks.”

On TG4, Eugene Branagan was awarded the man of the match. He said: “From the start of the year, our aim is to win the All-Ireland.” Eugene wears black tights at the games, hail or shine. Interestingly, Laverty told me once this is because he is a part-time leg model and can’t allow his skin tone to be compromised by the elements. His man of the match award will likely be used to drive cattle on the family farm.

Kilcoo’s reaction to a provincial final win tells us they are a serious team. Put another way, like all serious teams, they are uninterested in short-term reward. Quick-fix happiness is for losers.

In February last year, the 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman told a story about Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback. In May 2020, during the NFL off season, Brady was playing in a charity golf classic. Immelman, who was working as an analyst for Turner Sports for the event, arrived in the parking lot two hours before tee-off. To his amazement, there was Brady, in the lashing rain, in the car park, doing sprint work all alone.

Charles Barkley, the hall of fame basketballer who was with Immelman, asked 42-year-old Brady what the hell he was doing. He said, “I’m trying to win a Super Bowl.” Nine months later, he did exactly that.

When Mayo beat Dublin in their epic All-Ireland semi-final in August last year, it was celebrated like the engagement of a Disney princess. The players talked about what great men they were and gave emotionally charged interviews. There was hugging and weeping. RTÉ put on a full sentimental production the following night that would have put the BBC’s coverage of a royal wedding to shame. All heroic music and slow-mo shots of Mayo scores and celebrating Mayo players.

The only thing missing was the players dancing up and down together singing ‘We are the champions’ and spraying Champagne over one and other. These events told us they were surprised that they had won the semi-final. They had come in hope (perhaps fear) and were amazed and emotionally overwhelmed when they won it.

Their euphoria signalled the end of the journey. Tyrone, on the other hand, after a much more convincing (no freak events) win over Kerry, headed humbly back home to prepare for the final, with the southern media concentrating on how the hell Kerry had lost. Tyrone’s plan, deep in their bones, was to be All-Ireland champions, not winning semi-finalists. This is why I said with such certainty that Tyrone would be champions.

Aidan Branagan was asked once about Kilcoo’s next opponents. He said: “I haven’t seen them. I’m not really a football mad man. I’d watch a bit, but I wouldn’t know the ins and outs of it. With a farm to run and four kids, I haven’t much time for football outside of playing it and a bit of underage coaching.”

This is the essence of the matter. The only thing that is important is Kilcoo and its wellbeing. The outside world is neither here nor there. I have been up to watch Kilcoo training twice over the last three years. The training is tough. Very tough. Hard, repetitive work is the norm, with no shirking. Hard tackling in numbers, careful defensive positioning, lung bursting counter-attacking runs the length of the field.

Laverty is the driving force. The centre of the Kilcoo community (1,000 inhabitants) is the club. In the middle of the mountain, they have a simple clubhouse, state of the art pitches, a beautiful walkway for the people and a playpark for the kids. Savouring the atmosphere up there, the playpark and pitches full of kids, the elderly folk strolling, and looking down on the training pitch at the seniors driving themselves on, it feels like the seniors are the worker bees, driving the community on and protecting it from the outside world. Pride of place is the building block here.

Their style of play is horrific to play against and spoils the spectacle, but it is Germanic in its efficiency. Defensively, it resembles Jimmy McGuinness’s 2011 Donegal, with an almost impenetrable shell set up inside the half-way line, and corner-forward Laverty conducting them from the edge of the D.

Over the last decade, they have perfected this. No fouling in the scoring zone. Hard man-to-man marking from the front for the primary defenders. Expert positioning of the sweepers to anticipate every line of attack. It destroys the opposition’s normal attacking flow, but more importantly has a seriously demoralising impact on them.

In the semi-final against a much more talented Glen team, the impact of this constant psychological pressure was demonstrated. Glen were completely knocked out of their normal flow. Every move they made was awkward. They survived to extra-time and even went one point ahead for the first time in the game. Then, come the championship rounds, Glen’s ’keeper, Conlann Bradley, dithered on a short kick-out, had a brain freeze, and miscued it. Kilcoo ruthlessly returned the error for a goal and the game was over.

Psychological pressure and intense concentration are their hallmarks. Their defensive system thwarts the opponents’ normal expectations. The laws of physics, after all, are immutable. Often, they reach half-time with the score 0-3 to 0-2, or 0-4 to 0-2. This does not bother them in the slightest, but they have already gotten under the opponents’ skin, leaving them in a panic of ‘What can we do? What can we do? Jesus, we need to do something’ ‘For Christ’s sake somebody do something’.

Derrygonnelly scored only two points in the first half last Sunday. Like all of Kilcoo’s opponents, they started brightly, a bluebottle flying towards the spider’s web. They buzzed about for a while, then struggled a bit, then got eaten. At 0-4 to 0-2 approaching half-time, the game was already over. But then, Kilcoo scored one of the greatest team goals ever seen, reminiscent of Corofin’s spectacular one against Nemo in the 2018 final.

That goal demonstrated the other side to Kilcoo’s system: The fact that they do not defend in numbers simply for the sake of defending. Instead, it is harnessed to a lightning quick, hard running, adventurous attacking plan. Their teamwork up front, selflessness, awareness, and composure in tiny spaces brought them three superb goals. Jimmy’s Donegal meets Corofin. Scary really.

I watched the Munster final and while it was exciting, the Cork city giant St Finbarr’s are not in the same space as Kilcoo. They are a solo running, hand-passing, happy go lucky sort of team that work hard but have all the flaws of Cork football teams. They are not ready for Kilcoo’s ruthlessly disciplined and executed game plan, nor are they ready for the intense concentration and composure of the men from this tiny community.

Pearses are strong but would not be able to play their game against Kilcoo. Kilmacud are a fine, exciting team but again, they will not be prepared for Kilcoo. By that, I mean the normal flow of their game will be blocked. Then what?

But for Corofin, the most extraordinary club team we have ever seen, Kilcoo would already have an All-Ireland. You may recall that game. Corofin were set for the mythical three in a row. Kilcoo stymied their outrageous attack almost completely. At the end of normal time the score was 0-7 to 0-7. In extra-time, Corofin, the greatest club team we have seen, eventually broke clear, demonstrating their greatness. But it took that greatness. Nothing less would have sufficed.

In their Ulster campaign, Kilcoo conceded one goal in three games and an average of just eight points per game. This year, Kilcoo will achieve their aim. Aidan Branagan will finally be able to concentrate full-time on his beloved fresians. And Laverty can permit himself a smile. Well, smile might be pushing it . . .