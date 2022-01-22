| 5.6°C Dublin

Kilcoo’s reaction to a provincial final win tells us they are a serious team deserving of All-Ireland glory

Joe Brolly

Psychological pressure means opponents will struggle to play their own game

Conor Laverty and Jerome Johnston of Kilcoo during the Ulster final against Derrygonnelly Harps. Photo: Ramsey Cardy Expand

Congratulations to Kilcoo, you are 2022 All-Ireland club champions. At the final whistle against Derrygonnelly last Sunday, the Kilcoo players’ body language was like plasterers stopping for the tea half-way through a difficult job.

In his speech from the podium, joint captain Conor Laverty bore the pained expression of a stern Mother Superior. He absentmindedly held the trophy aloft, thanked the sponsors, and said, “See you all in two weeks.”

