Kilcoo’s All-Ireland defence comes to an end as Glen claim famous Ulster final win

Glen are the new Ulster football champions after finishing strong with an unanswered 1-2 in the last nine minutes to bring Kilcoo's reign as All-Ireland champions to an end in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

The Derry champions, who went close to dethroning Kilcoo as provincial champions almost 12 months ago, were never headed and that allowed them to absorb a lot of pressure that the champions' pacy runners threw at them.

Glen only won their first Derry title last year but it quickly became apparent that they are comfortable in the top tier of club sides in the game. This win reinforces that now, giving manager Malachy O'Rourke his second provincial club title, having managed another Derry side, Loup, to success 19 years ago.

Alex Doherty's injury-time goal put daylight between the teams but prior to that it was delicately balanced, with Ethan Doherty's 55th minute point, courtesy of some ingenuity from Conleth McGuckian along the sideline, putting them two clear, 0-10 to 1-5, at an important time.

McGuckian, the 'man of the match,' had a hand in Doherty's subsequent goal too, sidefooting a pass into Doherty's path after full-back Ryan Dougan had got a forceful touch to a Kilcoo kick-out in the 63rd minute.

It was a much more entertaining contest than last year's slow bicycle race and the six-point margin is misleading.

Inevitably it was fractious at times with so much at stake for both sides, Kilcoo seeking to join Crossmaglen Rangers (twice), Scotstown and Armagh's Clan na Gael in winning an Ulster club three-in-a-row.

But they never got a firm grip of it as Glen defended furiously with Dougan a towering presence through the middle.

There was so much to digest from the first half. When Glen opened a five-point lead without reply after just 10 minutes there was a temptation to put the 'game over' sign up.

The pressure on the Kilcoo kick-out through that period was immense and responsible for at least three of those scores, as Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley appeared to get a firm hold of the middle in those situations.

But it's the All-Ireland champions giving chase and that demanded respect, which quickly manifested when Aaron Branagan broke through on to Dylan Ward's pass after the midfielder had gathered a Paul Devlin sideline close to goals, and Branagan's shot to beat Connlan Bradley on 12 minutes changed the tone of the game completely.

The 'needle' between them intensified significantly, so much so that even one of the most experienced referees in the game, Joe McQuillan, no stranger to these powderkeg afternoons, and the most recent All-Ireland final referee, Sean Hurson, running one of the lines for him, struggled to keep a cap on it at times. For that they'd have required 360-degree vision to capture so many of the flashpoints that raised the temperature.

By the 17th minute, Kilcoo had Paul Devlin black carded but they consolidated for the next 10 minutes and were only two points behind when he returned, having gone into that period just one behind (0-6 to 1-1).

But the delays to treat a series of Kilcoo injuries in that period reduced ball in play time considerably.

Glen had to be concerned at the attention off the ball that Glass was receiving and it wasn't picked up on sufficiently.

The champions had a chance to get in front before the break when Dougan took down Jerome Johnston after a delightful ball over the top by Shealan Johnston, but Devlin drove the penalty wide.

The second half was cagey at times and for 10 minutes Glen didn't register a score until Ethan Doherty's breakthrough and that was Glen's cue to press on.

Scorers - Glen: D Tallon 0-5 (5fs), A Doherty 1-0, E Bradley 0-2 (2fs) R Dougan, C McGuckian, E Doherty, C Glass, J Doherty all 0-1 each.

Kilcoo: Aaron Branagan 1-1, P Devlin 0-2 (2fs), R McEvoy (f), D Branagan, J Johnston (m) all 0-1 each.

Glen: C Bradley; C Carville, R Dougan, M Warnock; T Flanagan, C Mulholland, E Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Mulholland, C McGuckian, C Convery; J Doherty, D Tallon, A Doherty. Subs: C McCabe for Convery (57)

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan; R McEvoy, A Branagan; E Branagan, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: Anthony Morgan for Ward (h-t), S Og McCusker for E Branagan (56)

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)