Kilcoo serve notice as they dismantle Derrygonnelly to win Ulster title

Kilcoo secured their second Ulster club SFC title with a convincing win over Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Mickey Moran’s side looked more likely throughout the game as a goal late in the first half gave them the foundations to go and secure another provincial title and lay down a marker as they continue their pursuit of an All-Ireland title.

And while they were clearly the better side after the restart. The first half wasn’t one for the purists. By the water break, Kilcoo led 0-2 to 0-1 with a free from Ryan McEvoy and a brilliant Miceal Rooney point putting the Down men ahead after Ryan Jones’ opener.

Most of the action was confined to around the Derrygonnelly 45m line. The Down men were content to move the ball over and back without any great urgency. Derrygonnelly were happy to wait for Kilcoo to try and make their incision, choosing only to engage when the came to within shooting distance.

It made for a curious game of cat and mouse but also for a poor spectacle. But just as half time approached, Kilcoo finally punched through. Conor Laverty with his quick feet and quicker brain was central, swapping a couple of clever handpasses with Daryl Branagan who did well to keep his calm and finish to the net on 29 minutes.

Read More

Paul Devlin followed that up with another point to put his side into a 1-5 to 0-2 lead at the break, a decent cushion for any game but one that felt close to insurmountable given the nature of this encounter.

The third quarter was more open but saw just two Kilcoo scores with Devlin grabbing both (one from a free). However Kilcoo, now breaking with pace and purpose, could have put the game beyond all doubt when Devlin and Laverty put Jerome Johnston through on goal. Derrygonnelly goalkeeper Jonathan McGurn made a smart stop with his legs.

Derrygonnelly also looked more purposeful in attack and a couple of direct balls offered hope while they were also guilty of a couple of bad wides that meant they went into the final quarter trailing by eight (1-7 to 0-2).

Derrygonnelly didn’t give up the ghost but as they chased the game, Kilcoo showed all their experience picking off a goal through Jerome Johnston on the break. Shealin Johnston did likewise on 58 minutes. By then, Kilcoo had done more than enough to move on to play Munster champions St Finbarr’s of Cork on January 29.

SCORERS – Kilcoo: P Devlin 0-5 (3f), J Johnston, S Johnston, D Branagan 1-0 each, R McEvoy (2f), M Rooney 0-2 each, N Kane 0-1 (1f).

Derrygonnelly: R Jones 0-2, C Jones 0-1 (1f).

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan; M Rooney, D Branagan, E Branagan; D Ward, A Morgan; C Docherty, J Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, R Johnston, P Devlin SUBS: A Morgan for R Johnston (52), A Branagan for Ward, F McGreevy for Laverty (both 57), P Greenan for Morgan (59), S McCusker for S Johnston (60).

Derrygonelly: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, L Jones; S McGullion. R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones, L Jones; S McGullion, C Jones, G McKenna SUBS: C Burns for Smyth (41), G McGovern for L Jones (46), Rian McGovern for L Jones (55), Ronan McGovern for McKenna (57), P Ward for G Jones (59).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)