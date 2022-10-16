Kilcoo go extra mile to deny valiant Warrenpoint

ark O'Connor of Dingle, left, tussles with David Clifford of East Kerry during the Kerry County Senior Football Championship semi-final match between East Kerry and Dingle at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Kilcoo showed all their trademark resilience that won them an All-Ireland last year to battle their way to a fourth Down SFC title in a row at Páirc Esler.

Warrenpoint, chasing a first county SFC since 1953, pushed the champions all the way scoring the last four points of normal time to take the game to extra time.

Seemingly annoyed to have let a winning position slip in the final 10 minutes of normal time, Kilcoo re-emerged from the dressing-rooms determined to finish the job. They fired over four unanswered points in the opening six minutes of extra time.

Yet Warrenpoint – who were the last team to beat Kilcoo over an hour’s football in the early rounds of the 2020 Down campaign – still had plenty to offer and rallied for a second time.

Finding themselves in a similar position to the end of normal time, they hauled themselves back into it thanks to the unerring placed balls of Alan Davidson, who finished with 0-7.

They scored four of the remaining five points in extra time but it wasn’t quite enough to reel in the champions, who lifted a 10th Down title in 11 years.

It seems Kilcoo just don’t know how to lose in the Down championship because it looked Clonduff had them beaten in the semi-final and here in Newry, St Peter’s Warrenpoint stretched and tested them as well.

Ryan Johnston’s goal early after 22 minutes was the major difference on a day when little separated these sides.

A long ball in to new Down inter-county manager Conor Laverty with his back to goal was quickly off-loaded with a deft pass typical of a canny player with a deep box of tricks.

Johnston still had plenty do to, but showed composure to go round a stretched defence and blast the ball into the net.

Kilcoo led 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time but lacked penetration in the second half with some aimless passing and a lack of urgency to their play.

Niall McGovern, Paddy Murdock and Davidson’s frees and ‘45’ kept Warrenpoint in touch yet despite drawing level in the 59th minute through Davidson, 0-11 to 1-8, there were no scores in four minutes of stoppage time with extra time looking increasingly likely.

Kilcoo started extra time with verve with four quickfire points from play from Devlin, Ryan Johnston, Tiernan Fettis and Eugene Branagan and while Warrenpoint stayed in the hunt, the champions had the experience to hang on and get ready for yet another Ulster club championship campaign.

Scorers – Kilcoo: P Devlin 0-4 (3f), R Johnston 1-1; M Rooney 0-3; C Doherty 0-2; S Johnston, T Fettis, E Branagan 0-1 each. Warrenpoint: A Davidson 0-7 (6f, 1 ‘45’); N McGovern, D McAleenan 0-2 each; R McCormick, P Murdock, J Grant, J Howlett 0-1 each.

Kilcoo: N Kane; N Branagan, R McEvoy, A Branagan; Anthony Morgan, D Branagan, M Rooney; Aaron Morgan, D Ward; C Doherty, R Johnston, S Johnston; C Laverty, J Johnston, P Devlin. Subs: T Fettes for N Branagan (47), E Branagan for J Johnston (53), S Og McCusker for Laverty (59), J Johnston for R Johnston (69), M Hynes for Rooney (70), C Laverty for S Johnston (79).

Warrenpoint: C Darcy, P Sweeney, J Boyle, R McGivern; R Boyle, C McCartan, D McAleenan; R McCormick, J Grant; N McCartan, A Davidson, E Byrne; N McGovern, P Murdock, S O’Hare. Subs: A Darcy for N McCartan (41), A Magee for O’Hare (46), R McGarry for E Byrne (47), J Lynch for McAleenan (55), C Madden for McGovern (60), S O’Hare for P Sweeney (63), J Howlett for Murdock (67), E Carr for McGivern (75).

Ref – D O’Hare (Burren)